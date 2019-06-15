Saturday

Gilbert Awarded Woodbury-Ramskill Scholarship

TOPEKA — Erica Gilbert of Mc Cracken was awarded Washburn University's Woodbury-Ramskill Scholarship for the fall 2019 semester. The Woodbury-Ramskill Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to select students who have graduated from a Rush County high school.

 

McPherson College announces Spring 2019 honor roll, honorable mention

McPHERSON — McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its spring 2019 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.

To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.

The following students from this area were named to the honors lists:

Gove: Haelie Kniesteadt, junior, honorable mention

Logan: Riley Allen, freshman, honor roll

Oberlin: Naomi Cartmell, junior, honorable mention

Osborne: Cullen Grabast, junior, honor roll; Parkes Wolters, senior, honor roll

Portis: Brandt Wolters, senior, honorable mention

Prairie View: Makenzie Jansonius, freshman, honor roll

Stockton: Justin Wiltfong, senior, honorable mention

 

Dane Hansen intern developing nonprofit lending program

Soul Bloom, a Salina nonprofit directed by Joan Jerkovich, has hired Brady Stephenson, Little River, as an intern through Kansas State’s Research and Extension, funded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation Summer Internship Initiative.

Stephenson will assist with the development of a new nonprofit program called Soul Bloom Lending. This lending program will help individuals and families that are caught in the trap of predatory lending. The program will focus on loan consolidation and financial education.

Stephenson recently graduated from the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science at Fort Hays State University. He will begin his junior year in the Fort Hays State Honors College next fall, majoring in finance in economics.

For more information on Soul Bloom Lending, go to soulbloom.org.

 

Kansas State University students earn spring semester honors

MANHATTAN — More than 3,800 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2019 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

The following students earned semester honors for the spring 2019 semester from Kansas State University, listed by county and hometown. Some cities may listed be outside of the geographical area of their county based on the student's records.

Cheyenne 

St. Francis: Kyla Bandel, Skylar Gottschalk, Jeffrey Powell

Decatur 

Norcatur: Ganon Henningson 

Oberlin: Kade Grafel, Kel Grafel, Molly Jansonius, Morgan Jansonius, Ezekial Jimenez, Jeffery Juenemann, Myles Sheaffer

Ellis 

Ellis: Samantha Crawford, Dylan Haas 

Gorham: Joseph Dortland 

Hays: Kelsie Dewitt, Kacie Engel, Katelyn Fross, Taylor Gabel, Kristyn Hodny, Talyn Kleweno, Aubrey Koenigsman, Megan Koenigsman, Madyson Koerner, Trae Megaffin, Matthew Mindrup, Caleb Pfeifer, Jared Rack, Marie Reveles, Kaitlyn Schaben, Christopher Springer, Jessica Stoecklein, Sydney Vahling, Kelli Veach 

Victoria: Brady Dinkel, Benjamin Rajewski

Gove 

Gove: Evan Tustin, Faith Tuttle  Grainfield: Jennifer Hughes 

Grinnell: Kirsten Zerr 

Park: Lanae Goetz

Graham 

Morland: Jarrett Simon 

Wakeeney: Kinsey Griffith

Logan 

Oakley: Myka Kuhlman, Katelyn Mullen, Craig Poe, Nicole Scheetz, Triston Swart, Jenna Zimmerman 

Winona: Ryan Gfeller

Ness 

Chanute: Sage Collins 

Ness City: Tanner McMillen 

Ransom: Braden Mishler 

Utica: Morgan Flax

Norton 

Almena: Charles Whitney 

Norton: Jessica Ambrosier, Dallas Gosselin, Molly Maddy

Osborne 

Alton: Seth Johnson 

Natoma: Dean Masters 

Osborne: Jessa Cockerham

Phillips 

Kirwin: Emily Lowe 

Logan: Joshua Van Laeys 

Long Island: Shayna Vincent 

Phillipsburg: Suzanne Huntley, Maggie Malmberg, Madison Mathes

Rawlins 

McDonald: Reece Leonard

Rexford: Regent Erickson, Tabor Erickson

Rooks 

Codell: Jerad Werner 

Palco: Dene Dryden 

Plainville: Claire McClellan 

Stockton: Emily Conyac, Allison Dix, Trey Kuhlmann

Rush 

Bison: Ryley Burkhart 

La Crosse: Cole Pierce 

Timken: Kwinter Hartshorn

Russell 

Paradise: Sarah Pelton 

Russell: Valarie Morgenstern, Shannon Ney, Travis Ochs, Delainey Pospichal, Samantha Ptacek, Kyle Rourke

Sheridan 

Hoxie: Kelsey Geerdes, Nicole Heim 

Rexford: Kami Miller

Sherman 

Goodland: Chelsea Phillips, Kinsey Volk, Brianna White

Smith 

Athol: Jayden Meyer 

Lebanon: Megan Haresnape 

Salina: Morgan McCabe 

Smith Center: Lucas Meitler

Thomas 

Colby: Bryce Arnberger, Bailey Britton, David Browne, Rachel Browne, Alexandra Finley, Allison Friesen, Brock O'Brien, John O'Brien, Desiree Schippers, Kelly Sloan, Cheyne Weis, Elissa Zerr, Brennan Ziegelmeier

Trego 

Ellis: Lindsay Augustine 

Wakeeney: Audra Bergquist, Caden Kemp

Wallace 

Weskan: Gregory Kuykendall, Alivia McKinney