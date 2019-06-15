Gilbert Awarded Woodbury-Ramskill Scholarship
TOPEKA — Erica Gilbert of Mc Cracken was awarded Washburn University's Woodbury-Ramskill Scholarship for the fall 2019 semester. The Woodbury-Ramskill Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to select students who have graduated from a Rush County high school.
McPherson College announces Spring 2019 honor roll, honorable mention
McPHERSON — McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its spring 2019 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.
The following students from this area were named to the honors lists:
Gove: Haelie Kniesteadt, junior, honorable mention
Logan: Riley Allen, freshman, honor roll
Oberlin: Naomi Cartmell, junior, honorable mention
Osborne: Cullen Grabast, junior, honor roll; Parkes Wolters, senior, honor roll
Portis: Brandt Wolters, senior, honorable mention
Prairie View: Makenzie Jansonius, freshman, honor roll
Stockton: Justin Wiltfong, senior, honorable mention
Dane Hansen intern developing nonprofit lending program
Soul Bloom, a Salina nonprofit directed by Joan Jerkovich, has hired Brady Stephenson, Little River, as an intern through Kansas State’s Research and Extension, funded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation Summer Internship Initiative.
Stephenson will assist with the development of a new nonprofit program called Soul Bloom Lending. This lending program will help individuals and families that are caught in the trap of predatory lending. The program will focus on loan consolidation and financial education.
Stephenson recently graduated from the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science at Fort Hays State University. He will begin his junior year in the Fort Hays State Honors College next fall, majoring in finance in economics.
For more information on Soul Bloom Lending, go to soulbloom.org.
Kansas State University students earn spring semester honors
MANHATTAN — More than 3,800 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2019 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
The following students earned semester honors for the spring 2019 semester from Kansas State University, listed by county and hometown. Some cities may listed be outside of the geographical area of their county based on the student's records.
Cheyenne
St. Francis: Kyla Bandel, Skylar Gottschalk, Jeffrey Powell
Decatur
Norcatur: Ganon Henningson
Oberlin: Kade Grafel, Kel Grafel, Molly Jansonius, Morgan Jansonius, Ezekial Jimenez, Jeffery Juenemann, Myles Sheaffer
Ellis
Ellis: Samantha Crawford, Dylan Haas
Gorham: Joseph Dortland
Hays: Kelsie Dewitt, Kacie Engel, Katelyn Fross, Taylor Gabel, Kristyn Hodny, Talyn Kleweno, Aubrey Koenigsman, Megan Koenigsman, Madyson Koerner, Trae Megaffin, Matthew Mindrup, Caleb Pfeifer, Jared Rack, Marie Reveles, Kaitlyn Schaben, Christopher Springer, Jessica Stoecklein, Sydney Vahling, Kelli Veach
Victoria: Brady Dinkel, Benjamin Rajewski
Gove
Gove: Evan Tustin, Faith Tuttle Grainfield: Jennifer Hughes
Grinnell: Kirsten Zerr
Park: Lanae Goetz
Graham
Morland: Jarrett Simon
Wakeeney: Kinsey Griffith
Logan
Oakley: Myka Kuhlman, Katelyn Mullen, Craig Poe, Nicole Scheetz, Triston Swart, Jenna Zimmerman
Winona: Ryan Gfeller
Ness
Chanute: Sage Collins
Ness City: Tanner McMillen
Ransom: Braden Mishler
Utica: Morgan Flax
Norton
Almena: Charles Whitney
Norton: Jessica Ambrosier, Dallas Gosselin, Molly Maddy
Osborne
Alton: Seth Johnson
Natoma: Dean Masters
Osborne: Jessa Cockerham
Phillips
Kirwin: Emily Lowe
Logan: Joshua Van Laeys
Long Island: Shayna Vincent
Phillipsburg: Suzanne Huntley, Maggie Malmberg, Madison Mathes
Rawlins
McDonald: Reece Leonard
Rexford: Regent Erickson, Tabor Erickson
Rooks
Codell: Jerad Werner
Palco: Dene Dryden
Plainville: Claire McClellan
Stockton: Emily Conyac, Allison Dix, Trey Kuhlmann
Rush
Bison: Ryley Burkhart
La Crosse: Cole Pierce
Timken: Kwinter Hartshorn
Russell
Paradise: Sarah Pelton
Russell: Valarie Morgenstern, Shannon Ney, Travis Ochs, Delainey Pospichal, Samantha Ptacek, Kyle Rourke
Sheridan
Hoxie: Kelsey Geerdes, Nicole Heim
Rexford: Kami Miller
Sherman
Goodland: Chelsea Phillips, Kinsey Volk, Brianna White
Smith
Athol: Jayden Meyer
Lebanon: Megan Haresnape
Salina: Morgan McCabe
Smith Center: Lucas Meitler
Thomas
Colby: Bryce Arnberger, Bailey Britton, David Browne, Rachel Browne, Alexandra Finley, Allison Friesen, Brock O'Brien, John O'Brien, Desiree Schippers, Kelly Sloan, Cheyne Weis, Elissa Zerr, Brennan Ziegelmeier
Trego
Ellis: Lindsay Augustine
Wakeeney: Audra Bergquist, Caden Kemp
Wallace
Weskan: Gregory Kuykendall, Alivia McKinney