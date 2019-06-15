Gilbert Awarded Woodbury-Ramskill Scholarship

TOPEKA — Erica Gilbert of Mc Cracken was awarded Washburn University's Woodbury-Ramskill Scholarship for the fall 2019 semester. The Woodbury-Ramskill Scholarship is a $2,000 renewable scholarship awarded to select students who have graduated from a Rush County high school.

McPherson College announces Spring 2019 honor roll, honorable mention

McPHERSON — McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its spring 2019 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.

To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.

The following students from this area were named to the honors lists:

Gove: Haelie Kniesteadt, junior, honorable mention

Logan: Riley Allen, freshman, honor roll

Oberlin: Naomi Cartmell, junior, honorable mention

Osborne: Cullen Grabast, junior, honor roll; Parkes Wolters, senior, honor roll

Portis: Brandt Wolters, senior, honorable mention

Prairie View: Makenzie Jansonius, freshman, honor roll

Stockton: Justin Wiltfong, senior, honorable mention

Dane Hansen intern developing nonprofit lending program

Soul Bloom, a Salina nonprofit directed by Joan Jerkovich, has hired Brady Stephenson, Little River, as an intern through Kansas State’s Research and Extension, funded by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation Summer Internship Initiative.

Stephenson will assist with the development of a new nonprofit program called Soul Bloom Lending. This lending program will help individuals and families that are caught in the trap of predatory lending. The program will focus on loan consolidation and financial education.

Stephenson recently graduated from the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science at Fort Hays State University. He will begin his junior year in the Fort Hays State Honors College next fall, majoring in finance in economics.

For more information on Soul Bloom Lending, go to soulbloom.org.

Kansas State University students earn spring semester honors

MANHATTAN — More than 3,800 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2019 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

The following students earned semester honors for the spring 2019 semester from Kansas State University, listed by county and hometown. Some cities may listed be outside of the geographical area of their county based on the student's records.

Cheyenne

St. Francis: Kyla Bandel, Skylar Gottschalk, Jeffrey Powell

Decatur

Norcatur: Ganon Henningson

Oberlin: Kade Grafel, Kel Grafel, Molly Jansonius, Morgan Jansonius, Ezekial Jimenez, Jeffery Juenemann, Myles Sheaffer

Ellis

Ellis: Samantha Crawford, Dylan Haas

Gorham: Joseph Dortland

Hays: Kelsie Dewitt, Kacie Engel, Katelyn Fross, Taylor Gabel, Kristyn Hodny, Talyn Kleweno, Aubrey Koenigsman, Megan Koenigsman, Madyson Koerner, Trae Megaffin, Matthew Mindrup, Caleb Pfeifer, Jared Rack, Marie Reveles, Kaitlyn Schaben, Christopher Springer, Jessica Stoecklein, Sydney Vahling, Kelli Veach

Victoria: Brady Dinkel, Benjamin Rajewski

Gove

Gove: Evan Tustin, Faith Tuttle Grainfield: Jennifer Hughes

Grinnell: Kirsten Zerr

Park: Lanae Goetz

Graham

Morland: Jarrett Simon

Wakeeney: Kinsey Griffith

Logan

Oakley: Myka Kuhlman, Katelyn Mullen, Craig Poe, Nicole Scheetz, Triston Swart, Jenna Zimmerman

Winona: Ryan Gfeller

Ness

Chanute: Sage Collins

Ness City: Tanner McMillen

Ransom: Braden Mishler

Utica: Morgan Flax

Norton

Almena: Charles Whitney

Norton: Jessica Ambrosier, Dallas Gosselin, Molly Maddy

Osborne

Alton: Seth Johnson

Natoma: Dean Masters

Osborne: Jessa Cockerham

Phillips

Kirwin: Emily Lowe

Logan: Joshua Van Laeys

Long Island: Shayna Vincent

Phillipsburg: Suzanne Huntley, Maggie Malmberg, Madison Mathes

Rawlins

McDonald: Reece Leonard

Rexford: Regent Erickson, Tabor Erickson

Rooks

Codell: Jerad Werner

Palco: Dene Dryden

Plainville: Claire McClellan

Stockton: Emily Conyac, Allison Dix, Trey Kuhlmann

Rush

Bison: Ryley Burkhart

La Crosse: Cole Pierce

Timken: Kwinter Hartshorn

Russell

Paradise: Sarah Pelton

Russell: Valarie Morgenstern, Shannon Ney, Travis Ochs, Delainey Pospichal, Samantha Ptacek, Kyle Rourke

Sheridan

Hoxie: Kelsey Geerdes, Nicole Heim

Rexford: Kami Miller

Sherman

Goodland: Chelsea Phillips, Kinsey Volk, Brianna White

Smith

Athol: Jayden Meyer

Lebanon: Megan Haresnape

Salina: Morgan McCabe

Smith Center: Lucas Meitler

Thomas

Colby: Bryce Arnberger, Bailey Britton, David Browne, Rachel Browne, Alexandra Finley, Allison Friesen, Brock O'Brien, John O'Brien, Desiree Schippers, Kelly Sloan, Cheyne Weis, Elissa Zerr, Brennan Ziegelmeier

Trego

Ellis: Lindsay Augustine

Wakeeney: Audra Bergquist, Caden Kemp

Wallace

Weskan: Gregory Kuykendall, Alivia McKinney