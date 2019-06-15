A Sabetha business recently received an award for the President's "E" Award for Exports from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Wenger Manufacturing, 15 Commerce Drive, received the award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Ross awarded 48 U.S. companies with the award, which is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports, according to a news release from Wenger Manufacturing.

Wenger produces extrusion cooking systems for food processing and is the leading supplier, Wenger said.

"The company's export sales into 62 markets were also particularly notable," Ross said in a letter to the company. "Wenger Manufacturing's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs."

Wenger has 500 employees worldwide and operates in several countries including Belgium, Denmark and China.

"We are thrilled to be honored with the 'E' award and to share this prestigious recognition with other such remarkable and deserving companies," said Lafe Baily, Wenger's co-CEO and president of sales and corporate development. "We are blessed with a long tradition of team members who understand the global marketplace and enjoy working alongside our international clients each day. These global relationships, at all levels of our organization, form the foundation of the integrity, ingenuity and initiative that have become the hallmark of Wenger Manufacturing."