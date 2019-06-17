This week, readers wondered about contacting the Internal Revenue Service and Hutchinson's Animal Control department.

Q: I believe I filed my federal taxes online, but am starting to wonder as they were supposed to deduct my payment from my bank and they haven’t yet. Is there a number where I can reach the IRS where I can actually talk to a person?

It’s not very often you hear from someone wanting to pay the IRS, but I’m happy to help.

The IRS website has answers to many common questions at https://www.irs.gov/help/telephone-assistance, but for questions that require a real person’s help, you can call in or make an appointment to visit the closest IRS office.

Our closest office is in Wichita at 555 N. Woodlawn. Their phone number is 316-651-2102.

If you have time, the IRS has several help lines you can call.

Post-filing season, which is May through December, usually has call wait times of about 27 minutes. Some service lines may have longer wait times. The IRS website says telephone service wait times are generally higher on Monday and Tuesday.

The IRS help lines are open Monday through Friday.

Individuals can call 800-829-1040 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Businesses should call 800-829-4933 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

For nonprofit tax questions, call 877-829-5500 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

For estate and gift taxes, call 866-699-4083 between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

For excise tax questions, call 866-699-4096 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Q: On a Friday around 4:15 p.m., I saw a dead animal in the street on Severance. I called Animal Control to report it and was told the Animal Control officer was already off duty and the dead animal would be picked up the next day. That didn't happen. Instead, the animal was in the street all weekend. What hours do the people in Animal Control work?

The short answer is that Hutchinson’s two animal control officers must prioritize their tasks to serve a relatively large area. They respond to calls from emergency dispatch as well as the Animal Control department itself.

And one of those officer positions is vacant, so that puts a lot to do on one person.

“Our officer works Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and also he’s sometimes on call. He is off on Sundays and Mondays,” said Miranda Dover, who is a registered vet technician and Hutchinson Animal Shelter technician.

Dover explained that Animal Control responds to situations like dog bites, injured animals and more, so deceased animals take lower priority because they have a lower threat to public safety.

“If he gets called out to an emergency like a dog attack in progress, that will take priority, and he’ll respond to the deceased animal when he’s free,” Dover said.

