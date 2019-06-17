The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a public health warning Monday for blue-green algae at Keith Sebelius Reservoir in Norton County.

KDHE advised in a press release the lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

KDHE also advises:

• Pets should not be allowed to eat dried algae.

• Fish can be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed. Other parts should be discarded.

• Contact with water should be avoided. If it contacts skin, the area should be washed with clean water as soon as possible.

• Lake water should never be consumed by humans.

• Areas of visible algae accumulation should be avoided.

Marion Reservoir in Marion County was also upgraded from a public health watch to a warning. Also under warning are Big Eleven Lake in Wyandotte County, Jerry Ivey Pond in Saline County and Overbrook City Lake in Osage County.

Atchison County State Fishing Lake and Marion County Lake are under watches, according to the release.

The KDHE release said algae blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake, requiring visitors to exercise their best judgment.

If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present.

Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.