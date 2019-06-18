Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, June 19; Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, 1701 Hall. Sponsored by the American Red Cross Blood Drive. Walk-ins welcome or schedule appointment at redcrossblood.org.

Single and Beyond Food and Fellowship: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19; Precision Valley Golf and Bike Center, 1500 W. 27th St. for pizza and mini golf. For anyone never married, divorced or widowed, join our ecumenical Christian social group for friendship, support and understanding to one another. Call Nancy (785) 432-0533 or email singleandbeyond@gmail.com.

Downtown Dialogue: 8 a.m. Thursday, June 20; Breathe Coffee House, 703 B Main. What’s up in Downtown? A dialogue between Downtown Hays Development Corp., business owners and the community to better downtown and Hays. Call 785-621-4080.

Bach’s Lunch on the Bricks: Noon-1 p.m., Friday, June 21, Union Pacific Plaza, free one-hour concert, Joe Dolezal and Friends; Summer Concert Series, every first, third and fifth Friday of the month, June through August. $10 box lunch or bring your own. Main and 10th streets.

2019 Summer Art Walk: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 21; Hays Arts Council, Exhibits at shops all along Main Street. Opening reception for paintings by Cally Krallman: Waterways and Byways of the Prairie and Along the Santa Fe Trail, Hays Arts Center, 1010 Main.

Yoga and Wine: 8 p.m. Friday, June 21. Bickle/Schmidt Sports Complex, 1376 Old Highway 40. Sponsored by Hays Recreation, must be 21 or older. Sign up at (785) 623-2650.

Polka Summer Dance: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22; Hays Public Library, 1205 Main. Music by the Hotshots and a movie showing/presentation by Colorado Polka King Herman Dinges. Call 785-625-9014.

4th Annual Shampoodle Charity Dog Wash: 1-3 p.m. June 22; The Animal Hospital, 710 S. Washington, Plainville. Call 785-434-7222. Bring your pooches, with proceeds to Rooks County rescue The Second Chance Homeless Pet Society.

Tour die Kapellen, Inaugural Tour of the Chapels: Saturday, June 22, register at HaysAreaBicyclists.org. Come explore the beauty of northwest Kansas and the local churches. Fun ride, 30 mile ride, 50-mile ride, 62-mile ride and 75-plus-mile options.

80 Proof Alice at The Paisley Pear: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, The Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market, 1100 Main. Traditional bluegrass music blended with a little of everything. Reservations call 785-621-4660.

Cedar Bluff Street Dance: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22; Cedar Bluff State Park, Broken Spur Campground. Music by Cat-5 DJ Service. Free. Vehicle permits required. Sponsored by Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism. Call 785-726-3212.

Battle of the Brains: 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 24; The Venue, 2704 Vine St. Trivia Night, ‘80s and ’90s. Call (785) 628-8284. Hosted by the Hays Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Cruise Night/Poker Run: 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, June 28; Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main. Hosted by Thunder On the Plains Car, Truck and Bike Show. Food by Tiger Burger. Cards $5/hand. Must be 18+. Call 785-625-3195.

Life’s a Beach and Then You Die: 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 28-29, supper at 7 p.m. catered by Hickok’s; Hays Community Theater, 121 E. 8th St. A night of tropical fun, mystery and murder. Tickets $25. Must be 21+ to attend. Call 844-428-5221 or www.hctks.com.

KIDS in Motion: 4:30-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July, kids 7-13 years, groovin’ and movin’, dance and sweat to the music, family members are welcome; the gymnasium in the Center for Health Improvement, 2500 Canterbury Dr. Members, $25 for all Wednesdays or $3 drop-in each, nonmembers $30 for all, or $4 drop-in per class. Call (785) 623-5900.

Wild West Festival 2019: Gates open 5:30 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, July 3, 4, 5, 6, Hays Municipal Park, south Main St. Tickets $20 single or $150 VIP at Dillons Stores, WalMart, Cerv’s, Main Street Express and Hays Welcome Center, or by mail from Wild West Festival Inc., P.O. Box 1717, Hays, KS 67601.

Porch light nights: Hays Police Department ask residents to turn on porch lights at night for neighborhood safety. Odd-numbered homes, first and third full weeks of the month. Even-numbered homes, second and fourth full weeks.

Dial a straight line with Safe Ride: If you can’t walk a straight line, dial a straight line, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays in Hays, Call Safe Ride, 785-621-2580.