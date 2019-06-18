Warren Deitz stood on the mound of Klein-Scott Field Sunday night and took a deep breath. He had just walked the first batter he had faced when called on in the late innings to protect a Newton lead. He checked with his catcher for a sign, then went to work.

Three batters later, he had struck out two, induced a grounder and left that runner on base. It was a moment, on Father's Day, that the Newton Rebel could relish.

Deitz drew the biggest cheers of the night during his appearance. His family was in the stands — not having far to go. Deitz is the hometown hero of sorts for the Rebels this summer — the lone Newton High School grad on the summer college baseball team's roster.

"It is nice," Deitz said. "I took a summer off last summer and it is good to be back on Klein-Scott Field."

On Sunday, he pitched in front of his family — his father, Greg, an assistant principal at Newton High School, among them — on Father's Day.

"I always feel their support, and that is always good," Warren said.

A baseball and football player in high school, Warren pitched for the Railers and the American Legion Knights. Klein-Scott is a familiar place.

Tuesday, he will be in the dugout of another familiar place — Eck Stadium. While Deitz chose to not play baseball at Wichita State, he enrolled as a student there. He has spent many a spring afternoon watching the Shockers in Eck Stadium, some of those times wishing he could get on the field.

"As a student, you watch at Wichita State and think 'hey, I could maybe play with some of these guys,' " Warren said. "It will be nice to be on the field."

He is considering a transfer to Kansas State University this fall. He does not know if baseball will be part of his plans.

"If the opportunity arises where I might get a tryout, that would be an opportunity. If not, I will just be a student," Warren said.

For now, he is pitching out the bullpen for the hometown Newton Rebels. So far this summer he has appeared in five games, posting four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings on the season.

"This means a lot. Baseball is something I have been doing my whole life. To get an opportunity to come back and play again, with a great group of guys, I really appreciate it. ... I am excited to play for them."

The next home date for the Rebels will be 7 p.m. Wednesday when the Bat Cats come to town. They are also scheduled for one more game at Eck Stadium during the regular season — 5:30 p.m June 25 against the Hutchinson Monarchs.