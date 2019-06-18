Humane Society of the High Plains

Impounds

Male domestic short-hair cat, 300 block of West 17th

Hays Police Department

May 27

Animal calls — 2

Traffic stops — 11

Bicycle — lost, found, stolen, 100 block West Sixth

Found/lost property, 4300 block Vine

Found/lost property, 4100 block Vine

Abandoned vehicle, 300 block West 18th

Civil dispute, 400 block West Eighth

Motor vehicle accident-city/street/alley, 2900 block Trinity Drive

Driving under the influence, 800 block Elm

Found/lost property, 300 block West 17th

Found/lost property, 100 block West 12th

Driving under the influence, 1200 block Fort

Disturbance — general, 600 block East 13th

Open door/window, 600 block East 15th

Criminal trespass, 2700 block Vine

May 28

Animal calls — 10

Traffic stops —22

Domestic disturbance, 1300 block West 27th

Suicidal subject, 2100 block East 21st

Welfare check, 3700 block Vine

NCIC hit, 400 block East 17th

Motor vehicle accident-city/street/alley, 27th and Plaza Drive

Animal at large, 400 block East Eighth

Animal at large, 2000 block Old U.S. Highway 40

Animal at large, 1400 block Hall

Suspicious person, 200 block West Seventh

Lost animals, 300 block Skyline Court

Motor vehicle accident-city/street/alley, 1900 block East 24th

Animal bite investigation, 1000 block East Eighth

Domestic disturbance, 1500 block Marjorie Drive

Civil dispute, 3400 block Vine

Battery — simple, 700 block West 12th

Battery — domestic, 1300 block Highway 40

Battery — domestic 1400 block U.S. Highway 183 Alternate

May 29

Animal calls — 11

Traffic stops —25

Domestic disturbance, 100 block West Fourth

Driving under the influence, 200 block West Sixth

Animal at large, 500 block West 27th

Animal at large, 3300 block Country Lane

Animal at large, 100 block Ash

Lost animals, 1300 block Western Plains Drive

Animal at large, 700 block East Eighth

Warrant service (fail to appear), 100 block West 12th

Criminal threat, 1000 block East Eighth

Criminal threat, 1800 block East 27th

Motor vehicle accident-personal injury, 200 block East Seventh

Motor vehicle accident-personal injury, Seventh and Main

Motor vehicle accident-pedestrian, 18th and Vine

Disturbance — noise, 400 block East 12th

May 31

Animal calls — 5

Traffic stops — 28

Driving under the influence, 800 block Ash

Animal at large, 500 block West 27th

Welfare check, I-70 and Vine

Animal at large, 700 block East Eighth

Motor vehicle accident-cityreet/alley, 3200 block Vine

Civil dispute, 1700 block Volga Drive

Harassment, (all other) 100 block West 34th

Found/lost property 4300 block Vine

Motor vehicle accident,-Hit and Run 1500 block Oak

Welfare check, 2200 block General Custer Road

Domestic disturbance, 1300 block Anthony Drive