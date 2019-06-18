Humane Society of the High Plains
Impounds
Male domestic short-hair cat, 300 block of West 17th
Hays Police Department
May 27
Animal calls — 2
Traffic stops — 11
Bicycle — lost, found, stolen, 100 block West Sixth
Found/lost property, 4300 block Vine
Found/lost property, 4100 block Vine
Abandoned vehicle, 300 block West 18th
Civil dispute, 400 block West Eighth
Motor vehicle accident-city/street/alley, 2900 block Trinity Drive
Driving under the influence, 800 block Elm
Found/lost property, 300 block West 17th
Found/lost property, 100 block West 12th
Driving under the influence, 1200 block Fort
Disturbance — general, 600 block East 13th
Open door/window, 600 block East 15th
Criminal trespass, 2700 block Vine
May 28
Animal calls — 10
Traffic stops —22
Domestic disturbance, 1300 block West 27th
Suicidal subject, 2100 block East 21st
Welfare check, 3700 block Vine
NCIC hit, 400 block East 17th
Motor vehicle accident-city/street/alley, 27th and Plaza Drive
Animal at large, 400 block East Eighth
Animal at large, 2000 block Old U.S. Highway 40
Animal at large, 1400 block Hall
Suspicious person, 200 block West Seventh
Lost animals, 300 block Skyline Court
Motor vehicle accident-city/street/alley, 1900 block East 24th
Animal bite investigation, 1000 block East Eighth
Domestic disturbance, 1500 block Marjorie Drive
Civil dispute, 3400 block Vine
Battery — simple, 700 block West 12th
Battery — domestic, 1300 block Highway 40
Battery — domestic 1400 block U.S. Highway 183 Alternate
May 29
Animal calls — 11
Traffic stops —25
Domestic disturbance, 100 block West Fourth
Driving under the influence, 200 block West Sixth
Animal at large, 500 block West 27th
Animal at large, 3300 block Country Lane
Animal at large, 100 block Ash
Lost animals, 1300 block Western Plains Drive
Animal at large, 700 block East Eighth
Warrant service (fail to appear), 100 block West 12th
Criminal threat, 1000 block East Eighth
Criminal threat, 1800 block East 27th
Motor vehicle accident-personal injury, 200 block East Seventh
Motor vehicle accident-personal injury, Seventh and Main
Motor vehicle accident-pedestrian, 18th and Vine
Disturbance — noise, 400 block East 12th
May 31
Animal calls — 5
Traffic stops — 28
Driving under the influence, 800 block Ash
Animal at large, 500 block West 27th
Welfare check, I-70 and Vine
Animal at large, 700 block East Eighth
Motor vehicle accident-cityreet/alley, 3200 block Vine
Civil dispute, 1700 block Volga Drive
Harassment, (all other) 100 block West 34th
Found/lost property 4300 block Vine
Motor vehicle accident,-Hit and Run 1500 block Oak
Welfare check, 2200 block General Custer Road
Domestic disturbance, 1300 block Anthony Drive