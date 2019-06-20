ARLINGTON -- Food is a necessity. Humans need it to survive. But just because something is a necessity, doesn’t always mean it’s easily accessible.

Areas without ready access to fresh fruit, vegetables and other healthful whole foods are defined by the United States Department of Agriculture as food deserts. There is one such area just southwest of Hutchinson, but with the help of grants, community leaders and residents, a group is hoping to turn that around.

Kelsi Depew moved to Arlington in 2013 and became increasingly concerned about the city’s access to fresh, healthy food options.

“So I helped start a farmers market, and it helped a little,” she said. “There’s also a monthly food bank, but we are still considered a food desert by the USDA.”

Depew said that not only can lack of food access leave residents hungry and having to travel for groceries, it can also negatively impact health.

“Some funders noticed the trend that communities without food are having health issues,” Depew said. “So the Kansas Health Foundation offered us a grant.”

The health foundation grant was used to address the issue and get more healthy food options into the area, bringing in Turon and Langdon along with Arlington.

Depew and a group of area leaders began hosting public meetings to gather information from the public about what concerns they had surrounding food. They noticed two trends: that there wasn’t a stable source of fresh, healthy food, and that residents didn’t know how to prepare certain food items, so they did not buy them.

“By talking to residents, we were able to get more support because the towns picked the project based on what would help them,” Depew said.

The committee began looking for ways to combine the ideas of providing fresh, healthy food to the community as well as informing them on how to prepare dishes with the food.

They settled on 12 workshops — two each month for six months — where they teach community members how to prepare meals using fresh, healthy food. At the end of the workshops, the residents take the food home.

“One component is that people are going to get food if they come,” said Jan Steen, one of the organizers. “So there’s an education component as well.”

Steen previously worked for Reno County Research and Extension dealing with food access issues. He now works with Extension on the state level tackling similar issues and more.

Once the committee had a plan, they needed to fund it. The original grant from the Kansas Health Foundation covered the cost of public meetings and a trial run, but $3,000 is needed to put the real thing in motion.

“If the community raises $3,000, Kansas Health Foundation has pledged to match it with an additional $3,000,” Depew said.

The Hutchinson Community Foundation has also donated an additional $3,000.

The group is currently fundraising online at https://www.ioby.org/project/providing-food-and-workshops-arlington. They are currently just $500 shy of the $3,000 goal, with the fundraiser ending July 1.

Provided the goals are met, the group will begin rolling out Cook Well, Eat Well workshops twice each month. One on a Saturday and one on a weeknight, skipping the week the food bank is in town.