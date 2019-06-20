Leavenworth County officials will once again be hosting a free fishing derby for children this weekend.

The annual Mel Hedrick Fishing Derby is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Happy Hollow Lake, 19749 Happy Hollow Road.

The fishing derby is intended for children between the ages of 3 and 15.

Wade Cobb with the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department said advance registration is not required. He said children can register when they arrive at the lake Saturday morning.

The event is organized through the Planning and Zoning Department.

Bait will be provided to participates of the fishing derby, but children will need to bring their own fishing poles.

Stephanie Sloop with the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department said fishing poles will be given away as prizes. She said participants will be recognized for catching the largest fish in their age categories. There also will be prizes awarded for catching the most fish and the overall biggest fish caught.

The fishing derby is a catch and release event. The event is named for a longtime Leavenworth County employee who was an avid fisherman.

Organizers of the event will be serving hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and beverages.

Happy Hollow Road is located off of U.S. 73-Kansas 7 Highway northwest of the city of Leavenworth.

Cobb said the event will take place rain or shine.

