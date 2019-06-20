When she was 5 years old, Alina Aisina, who was living in a Central Asian nation, received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift wrapped in beautiful paper.

Aisina said her favorite item in the box was a pair of pink princess shoes, which she wore everywhere.

Aisina says that gift changed her life. She will be in northwest Kansas on June 30 to share her testimony and her firm belief that Christians are called to give and serve others.

Operation Christmas Child is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, a disaster relief organization headquartered in Boone, N.C. Each year, thousands of people pack shoeboxes with gifts and personal hygiene items to distribute to needy children in Third World countries. Aisina was one of those children.

She will be speaking first at 10:30 a.m. June 30, at the Church of the Nazarene, 4811 Broadway Ave., Great Bend. She will also speak at 3 p.m. that day at First Baptist Church, 104 S. School St., Ness City.

Aisina said that shoebox gift reminded her that she was not alone and that someone thousands of miles away cared about her. In 2018, more than 10.6 million shoeboxes were collected worldwide, with more than 6,800 of those collected in northwest Kansas. Shoebox Collection Week this year will be Nov. 18-25.

More information about Aisina’s visit is available by contacting Tamra Clawson at 620-482-3305.