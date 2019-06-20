Rather than pen a column on a single topic, I thought I'd share a few thoughts with you in this column. Here's what was on my mind this week:

I am a fan of "Jeopardy." I've watched it for years on TV. Some months ago, the show's host, Alex Trebek, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He has hosted "Jeopardy" for 36 years, so not surprisingly, he carried on with the show while he was undergoing treatment. At this time, Trebek is doing well and is near remission. I was glad to hear it.

President Trump was on TV this past week as Queen Elizabeth was showing him around a room of artifacts. As always, she was carrying a big purse. I've always wondered why she carries a purse. Why would she need to carry money? And if she did, wouldn't one of her bodyguards hold it for her? Wouldn't someone treat her at McDonald's? At any rate, why a big purse? She should get a fanny pack. I can see her now in a fine gown walking down the aisle of Windsor Castle. A special guard would be delegated to make sure the fanny pack would stay in place and that it contained whatever the Queen wanted. It could have a "Q" printed in sequins. That way, she wouldn't have to worry about a big purse.

One of the local places where I eat here in Hutch is Skaet's (steaks spelled backward). Recently my favorite waitress, Sam, worked her last day. She has worked there for 22 years. She takes excellent care of customers and is entertaining too. Good luck, Sam.

Two weeks ago, my column did not appear. The reason? I broke my right foot. I had a hairline fracture years ago, but that's all until now. I'm not used to clumping around in a big boot. I also have to use a walker. I've spent a lot of hours on the couch with my foot elevated. At least I don't have to sleep with the boot on. This is going to be a six-week ordeal. The worst part is not being able to drive. My sister and some friends have been helpful.

As you know by now, I like to recommend books I've enjoyed. Recently I read "Leonardo DaVinci" by Walter Isaacson (2017). The author drew on thousands of pages from Leonardo's notebooks and new discoveries about his life and work.

Copies of many of Leonardo's drawings as well as photos are included. It is a long book — 523 pages — but well worth sticking with. He was a true genius.

Sheila Lisman retired in 2003 after teaching English at Sherman Junior High for three years, Hutchinson High School for 35 years and one year in Auckland, New Zealand, on exchange. Email: salisman@cox.net.