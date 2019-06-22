A Leavenworth woman has pleaded no contest to battering two children, according to a prosecution official.

Nicole Day, 35, pleaded no contest Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to charges of aggravated battery and battery.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of disorderly conduct and making a criminal threat were dismissed.

The charges resulted from physical contact Day reportedly had with two boys in November 2018. She reportedly choked one boy and shoved another, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Thompson said in a news release that the plea agreement will allow the victims to avoid testifying during a trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31.

Under state sentencing guidelines, it is presumed Day will be sentenced to probation. The sentencing guidelines take into account the severity of the crime and a defendant’s criminal history.

Thompson said he advocated this year to change the penalties for child abuse and include an aggravated abuse of a child charge. A bill that was introduced in the Kansas Legislature did not pass. But Thompson hopes to have the bill proposed again next year.