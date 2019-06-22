Local Students Named to Washburn President's List

TOPEKA — Washburn University congratulates more than 600 students named to the spring 2019 President's List. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Honorees include:

Wyatt Delaney of Ness City

Rheagan Hageman of Goodland

Taylor Keller of Palco

Macy Mattheyer of WaKeeney

Carlie Zimmerman of Grainfield

Students Named to Washburn Dean's List

TOPEKA — Washburn University congratulates more than 850 students who were named to the spring 2019 Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Dean's List honorees include:

Joelle Conway of Plainville

Jasmine Creighton of Plainville

Paige Fryback of Colby

Madison Funk of Hays

Clayton Herdman of Rush Center

Sarah Miller of Plainville

AnnaBelle Withington of Utica

Jensen Boys of Hays

Elyssa Carr of WaKeeney

Jessi Williams of Winona