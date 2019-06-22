Local Students Named to Washburn President's List
TOPEKA — Washburn University congratulates more than 600 students named to the spring 2019 President's List. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Honorees include:
Wyatt Delaney of Ness City
Rheagan Hageman of Goodland
Taylor Keller of Palco
Macy Mattheyer of WaKeeney
Carlie Zimmerman of Grainfield
Students Named to Washburn Dean's List
TOPEKA — Washburn University congratulates more than 850 students who were named to the spring 2019 Dean's List. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Dean's List honorees include:
Joelle Conway of Plainville
Jasmine Creighton of Plainville
Paige Fryback of Colby
Madison Funk of Hays
Clayton Herdman of Rush Center
Sarah Miller of Plainville
AnnaBelle Withington of Utica
Jensen Boys of Hays
Elyssa Carr of WaKeeney
Jessi Williams of Winona