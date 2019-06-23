Smallville, an annual celebration in Hutchinson, is all about celebrating fictional heroes. At the same time, many real-life superheroes are swooping in to save the day right here in Reno County.

Here's a look at four stories of hometown heroes stepping up for others over the past year:

Breathing easy

On Friday, Stephanie Domingo hugged Hutchinson officer James "Jimmy" Sanders and thanked him for saving her life.

The meeting at the Law Enforcement Center was the first time the two had met each other, cognitively. The last time Sanders saw Domingo was in July 2018. Domingo was unconscious on the floor near the Hutchinson Police Department entrance at the Law Enforcement Center.

Sanders was in the foyer with other officers when he heard the commotion. Domingo, who was there to file a police report, started to lose her breath and collapsed when the former U.S. Marine ran up the stairs.

"She wasn't breathing, and there wasn't a pulse, so I just started CPR," Sanders said.

Domingo came to.

Domingo said the CPR broke at least a few of her ribs, but she's thankful to be alive.

She doesn't remember seeing Sanders but heard what he had done from other first responders. The incident led Domingo to a specialist who diagnosed her laryngospasm. The ailment can cause spasms in the vocal cords, making it difficult to breathe.

The doctor, Domingo said, told her the quick response from Sanders might have saved her life.

Domingo planned to be at the HPD award banquet earlier this year when Sanders was supposed to receive a life-saving award for aiding Domingo. Although, bad weather caused the event to be rescheduled.

Domingo said a "Thank you" card and gift card has been sitting in her car since the banquet. She finally got to hand it to him on Friday.

"I appreciate what you did," Domingo said, tears filling her eyes.

Sanders told her that God puts people in the right places.

Rookies' persistence

HPD officer Desarae Hogan's background as an EMT came into use on a 911 hang-up call. That call led police to help a man on the brink of overdose.

Around 2 a.m. on December 2018, Hogan responded to the home near 8th and Elm streets along with Sgt. Curtis Black, officer Justin Reed and field training officer Bryan Carey, who now works at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

A woman met officers on the front porch. She denied anyone was in danger. However, officers continued to press the woman since they knew about her history with drugs and suspected her involvement in a string of overdoses.

Reed heard groaning inside and went in. So did Hogan.

The two, both with less than a couple years of law enforcement experience, found an unresponsive man.

Hogan positioned the man to make sure he had an airway. Reed helped.

Then, Hogan used a bag valve mask to breathe for the man. She continued to assist EMS until the man was transported.

"If it wasn't for the officers doing a thorough investigation from the start and being persistent, I have no doubt the resident was going to leave the patient to die inside her residence," Lt. Rob Rowe wrote in his recommendation for Reed, Carey and Hogan to receive the lifesaving awards.

They will at the next HPD banquet.

The lifesaving award is the fourth highest honor in the HPD. The HPD did not disclose the names of the man and woman.

Wading through the water

Jeremy VanWey, a deputy with the Reno County Sheriff's Office, carefully stepped toward 17-year-old Kristin Stowers' truck while the Buhler High School senior was stranded in a ditch from floodwaters.

VanWey didn't know how to swim, well. He could doggie paddle for a "couple of seconds."

VanWey, 30, received the Silver Award during the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Valor Awards Banquet for helping rescue Stowers in October 2018.

Stowers couldn't see the flooded road on 82nd Avenue while heading to band practice. Stowers said having her lights on didn't compensate enough the early morning darkness. Stowers, who was headed east just past the S-curve, said she hydroplaned roughly 25 feet and off into the south ditch after hitting the water.

As vehicles passed by, Stowers said, the wake kept pushing her 2005 Dodge Dakota further and further off the road. Her instinct was to call her mother, Angie, and then her father, Steven.

Angie, a municipal court clerk, called 911. She was told they received other calls about her stranded daughter and an officer was on the way. Steven is a retired HPD sergeant.

Kristin said she knew from her parents not to hit the gas since that would flood the engine. She kept her foot on the brakes and the car running so people could see the lights and know someone was there.

Kristin, now 18 and graduated from BHS, said she didn't feel immediately in danger, but felt "frantic" overall from hydroplaning. She figured if the water kept climbing that she would have to swim for it, and mapped out a route in her head toward calmer and shallower waters in a nearby field.

Then, she saw VanWey in her rear-view mirror. VanWey was at the gas station at 30th and Lorraine when the call came in. He estimated it took him eight minutes to make it to Kristin.

"He had stopped a lot further back, of course," Kristin said.

VanWey said it was only ankle deep in the middle of the road. He followed that out to the truck and then made his way over. By the time he reached Kristin it was about three feet deep, VanWey said.

Kristin had a boot on her foot and crutches from an injury during band practice. She took off the boot for the trek while Vanwey grabbed crutches and her other belongings.

"He was calm, but he was very articulate," Kristin said. "He was making sure I was OK the entire time and holding on to me."

The Stowers were able to get the truck back a few days later, but the truck was totaled.

"There's a lot of thanking that I would need to do," Kristin said.

VanWey first joined the sheriff's office in 2015 as a jail deputy and moved over to patrol in 2017. Later that same year, he was called out to East Silver Lake Road for a call of a dog shot or hit by a vehicle.

VanWey found the dog under a porch, and the yellow lab mix had a noticeable limp. VanWey said the dog likely faced being euthanized at the Hutchinson Animal Shelter because of its condition.

So, VanWey called his wife, Maria, and the two adopted the dog.

Maria named him Dodge "because he dodged a bullet," he said. The VanWeys have three dogs, a cat, three ducks and 23 chickens.

19 hours on one call

The June 2018 shooting on Washington Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues left one man dead and another wounded.

Officers quickly had crime scenes secured at the location and another on East 11th Avenue where the wounded man flagged down an officer from his girlfriend's car. It was all for a suspected drug deal gone wrong and seemed to be under control quickly, but it was just the beginning of a 19-hour ordeal for dispatchers.

The shooting spurred more than 89 calls to 911, another 177 administrative calls and 130 outgoing calls to different agencies, according to figures provided from Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Communications 911 Director Michele Abbott.

The calls kept going because of an ongoing investigation. A dispatcher, Abbott said, was sent to oversee communications in operations for three search warrants and two neighborhood canvasses related to the shooting.

The records provided by Abbott show dispatchers communicated between eight agencies with more than 40 first responders on the case.

The agency, records show, average about 130,000 calls a year. Abbott said that works out that each dispatcher handles roughly the same volume of calls as dispatchers in Sedgwick County, which has a population eight times bigger than Reno County.

Seven dispatchers and supervisors were nominated for the Kansas Association of Public-Safety Communication Officials Teamwork of the Year Award: Troy Graebner, Bailey Lamer, Cassie Morales, Stacie Eaves, Karen Ridgway, Lori Hirt and Megan Miller.