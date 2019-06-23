ELMDALE — Surrounded by the natural beauty of the Flint Hills, Camp Wood YMCA allows kids to participate in summer camps that offer archery, horseback riding, arts and crafts, camp fires, music, canoeing, fishing and climbing.

Beginning June 9, Camp Wood will offer weeklong overnight camps, where children ages 7 to 17 stay with camp staff Sunday through Saturday. About 160 kids participate in each session. Overnight camps will conclude for the summer Aug. 10. It costs $642 for a child to participate in overnight camp.

Camp Wood partners with the Salina YMCA to send 40 Salina kids each year to overnight camp for free.

Children ages 6 to 12 may also attend day camps where parents drop off their kids in the morning and pick them up in the evening. Day camps last five days, Monday through Friday. It costs $110 for a child to participate in day camp.

Camp Wood YMCA CEO B.J. Murray said Camp Wood seeks to have every kid be themselves, be adventurous and feel like they belong.

“It’s a beautiful place to come and visit. All of our facilities have been built or renovated in the past 10 years,” Murray said. “We will never turn anyone away due to an inability to pay. We raise money to make sure that any kid that wants to come to camp can do so.”

Camp Wood was founded in 1915 and has offered fun and engaging opportunities for children for more than 100 years. Murray estimates the organization has served more than 100,000 kids during its history. Last summer, Camp Wood served kids from 12 states and seven countries.

In addition to its summer camps, Camp Wood also offers venues for retreats and conferences, family reunions, outdoor education, and spring and fall family camps.