The Heartland Community Foundation, which serves Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties, recently awarded over $165,000 in spring grants to area organizations across the three counties.

The following organizations received funding through the foundation’s Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Funds for Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties, the Kansas Health Foundation Fund, the Stockton Community Fund and the Trego Legacy Fund.

Ellis County

St. John's Lutheran Church of Ellis, $8,687 for a high-efficiency heating and air conditioning unit.The Arc of Central Plains, $8,500 to install a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round at the Hays Accessible Recreation Complex.High Plains Mental Health Center, $6,024 for a public education and outreach project to address the mental health crisis in the agriculture industry.Jana's Campaign, Inc., $5,000 for student leadership training to help with the prevention of dating violence.Learning Cross Preschool, $5,000 to purchase Berg E-Grantour off-road pedal carts for use by residents.USD 489, $4,158 to purchase climbing walls for students in the USD 489 Early Childhood Connections preschool program.Hays Lions Club, $3,500 to conduct a one-day educational and screening event for local veterans with low vision and hearing loss.Downtown Hays Development Corporation, $3,000 to create a strategic plan to define the organization’s goals for the next five years.USD 489, $3,000 for Hope Pantry food and hygiene boxes given to district students and families during Thanksgiving, Christmas and Spring Break.USD 489, $2,961 to host family nights with dinner and educational information to assist families of underprivileged students when the school year begins.Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center, $2,555 to purchase supplies for children who go through care at the center.Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, $2,000 for art assistant internship opportunities for Fort Hays State University students.Hays Community Theatre, $2,000 for the annual children's theatrical education and performance.CASA of the High Plains, Inc., $1,000 to send CASA’s director to three major conferences related to youth abuse and neglect.Ellis County, $600 to provide incentives for the participants of the Ellis County Drug Court.

Rooks County:

USD 271, $10,995 for a new entrepreneurship curriculum and supplies to start a screen printing business at Stockton High School.Housing Authority of Plainville/Country Lane Apartments, $10,000 for improvements and upgrades to the aging Country Lane Apartments.Rooks County, $6,000 for a specialized mower to maintain the grass greens at Rooks County Golf Course.Plainville Community Foundation, $4,000 to advertise the Remembering Our Fallen National Memorial, which is coming to Plainville in the fall.Plainville Fire Department, $4,000 for a washer-extractor for department turnout gear such as pants and coats.City of Damar, $3,150 for additional bunker gear and personal protective equipment for volunteer fire fighters.Plainville Community Foundation, $2,500 for the Wreaths of Honor program, which places fresh wreaths on the graves of local veterans in December.USD 270, $2,500 for new scoreboards at the Cardinal Gymnasium.Plainville Recreation Commission, $2,000 to install new scoreboards at Max Malin Memorial Ballpark.Stockton Assembly of God, $1,000 to replace older sound and light equipment.City of Stockton, $797 for new fencing in City Park.

Trego County:

Trego Recreation Commission, $9,354 for new playground equipment for South Ballpark.Cedar Bluff State Park, $8,000 to expand and update the youth and disabled fishing pond and recreation area.City of WaKeeney, $6,413 for a walking trail to connect features and facilities at Swimming Pool Park.USD 208, $6,000 for new computers and monitors in the Trego Community High School Media Lab.USD 208, $6,000 to purchase a 9-12 grade social-emotional learning curriculum.Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital, $2,500 for the Trego County Health Fair.USD 208, $4,065 to purchase new instruments for the revitalized 5-12 grade band programs at Trego Community Schools.USD 208, $3,571 to add an outdoor learning area to the K-5 STEM classroom.USD 208, $3,556 to purchase two new AED machines—one for the high school gym and one to replace an outdated AED at the grade school.USD 208, $3,209 for updated microscopes and lab supplies for the biology/life science program.WaKeeney Public Library, $2,900 for the purchase and installation of a security camera system.American Legion Moore Post 197, $2,500 to update and replace exterior doors at the American Legion.Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, $1,500 to purchase supplies for Trego County Mobile Outreach.Trego Arts Club, $1,000 to bring Wichita Children's Theatre touring company to perform at Trego Schools.

Applications to the foundation’s next grant cycle will open on Sept. 15. Visit www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org for more information.