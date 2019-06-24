The following roads in Reno County are closed due to flooding as of 4 p.m.:

56th Avenue, between Eisenhower Drive and Wilson Road

Nickerson Boulevard, between K-96 and Wilson Road (on the curve)

Medora Road, between 95th and 108th

85th Avenue, between Old K-61 and Mayfield Road

Mayfield Road, between 82nd and 85th

82nd Avenue, between Mayfield Road and Kent Road

82nd Avenue, from Yaggy Road to Pennington Road

56th Avenue, between Yaggy and Wilson

Wilson Road, between 56th and K-96 Hwy

Also, Parallel Road between High Point Road and Salem Road will be closed Monday and Tuesday for a culvert replacement project.

The following roads are closed due to flooding in Rice County, according to a posting by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, as of 7:45 a.m. Monday.

North & South:

13th Road, from U.S. 56 to Avenue L, washed out

15th Road, from Avenue N to Avenue Q

18th Road, from Avenue O to Avenue Q

20th Road, from Avenue P to Avenue S

22nd Road (Hunter Blvd), from Avenue Q (Saxman Road) to Avenue V (Sterling blacktop)

31st Road (Plum), from Avenue P to Avenue S

26th Road, north of Little River to High Water Sign

KDOT Is flagging one lane of traffic on K14, south of Lyons

East & West

Avenue O, from 14th Road to K-14

Avenue P, from 14 Road to K-14

Avenue P, from K-14 to 19th Road

Avenue V, (Sterling blacktop) from 22nd Road (Hunter Blvd) to 25th Road

Avenue W, from 10th Road to 11th Road

Avenue X, from 27th Road to 28th Road, structure failure