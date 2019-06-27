1. “Peter Pan”: 7 p.m. Thursday, McPherson Opera House, 219 S. Main St., McPherson. McPherson Community Theatre will perform the classic musical “Peter Pan” June 27, 28, 29 and 30. Thursday through Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16-$18 at mcphersonoperahouse.ticketforce.com or at the box office.

2. Bikes & Brews: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Salt City Brewing Co., 514 N. Main St. Salt City Brewing Co. is partnering with Midwest Masters Cycling Team to offer Bikes & Brews. Three groups of cyclists, of varying ability levels, will meet and depart from the brewery at 6 p.m. and return for $1 off pints. Duration and distance will vary by ability group and available daylight.

3. 1st Responders Appreciation Lunch: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson, 1421 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson. All first responders on duty are welcome to enjoy lunch from Pizza Ranch.