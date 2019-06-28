The Salina Pestinger Falcons seemingly picked up where they left off a year ago, winning their Kansas Grand Slam opener on Thursday night in a well-played contest.

Three Salina pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout and the Falcons scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 1-0 victory over the Columbus (Neb.) Blues at Dean Evans Stadium.

It was the first game in the 29th annual tournament for both teams. Salina, the tournament's defending champion, will complete pool play with two games Friday, while Columbus has one game Friday and another on Saturday.

The game was somewhat reminiscent of the 2018 tournament title game, when the Falcons defeated Millard North (Neb.) 2-0 for their first Grand Slam title in 25 years.

Salina finished with six hits against Columbus pitcher Connor Dush and the Falcons' only run of the game was unearned.

Salina's Brogen Richardson had a one-out double to deep right-center in the sixth and Cason Long followed with a single to left, moving Richardson to third.

With Zach Isaacson up next, Richardson started home on Isaacson's ground ball to second base, but stopped halfway down the line when the Columbus infielder threw home.

That throw shorthopped the Blues catcher and he was unable to handle it cleanly. Richardson continued running home and slid across the plate ahead of the tag.

Salina's Hunter Whittecar, Cade Hannert and Richardson combined on the three-hitter and worked out of a couple of bases-loaded jams. Whittecar allowed one hit over the first three innings, while Hannert worked the next 3.2 innings to get the win and Richardson recorded the final out for a save.

Columbus loaded the bases with one out in the third, but Whittecar got a shallow flyball to right for the second out and another flyball to center to extend the shutout.

Columbus loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh on an infield single, a walk and a hit batter. The final batter worked the count full against Richardson, fouled off a pitch and then hit a line drive directly back to the mound, with Richardson making the catch for the final out.

Salina will play the Capital Mudcats in a 2:30 p.m. contest Friday at James Matson Field. The Falcons will be back at Evans Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest against the Topeka Scrappers. Columbus has its only game Friday at 12:15 p.m. against Topeka at Matson Field.