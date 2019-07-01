The former Oak Park Medical Complex will keep that name for at least a few more weeks, as the Hays USD 489 school board voted to table discussion of renaming the future home of Early Childhood Connections.

The board and ECC director Donna Hudson-Hamilton discussed concerns of changing the ECC identity and rushing into naming the facility.

In other action:

• The board decided to list the Washington Elementary School property for sale by sealed bid after developer Overland Property Group reported at the previous meeting it did not receive the tax credit financing it had applied for.

• The board reorganized, electing Mike Walker as board president and Lance Bickle as vice president.

Watch for more details on the meeting Tuesday at HDNews.net and in Wednesday’s Hays Daily News.