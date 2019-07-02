The Kansas Department of Transportation named Tim Potter, a former reporter at The Wichita Eagle, as the new regional public affairs manager at the south-central office based in Hutchinson.

KDOT’s District Five covers the south-central counties of Reno, Barber, Barton, Butler, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pratt, Rice, Rush, Sedgwick, Stafford, and Sumner.

This spring, a Twitter comment by @SCKansasKDOT called President Donald Trump a “delusional Communist.” KDOT announced March 17 that the employee was no longer with the department. KDOT did not identify the employee who made the Trump tweet, but The News learned through an open records request that the public spokeswoman for District Five ceased being an employee March 17.

Potter’s job will entail writing about KDOT’s District Five operations and employees.

“A key part of his focus is getting useful and timely information to motorists to help make their travel smooth and safe,” a KDOT press release said.