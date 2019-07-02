A former assistant Ellis County attorney has filed for the 2020 election to lead that office.

Trego County Attorney and Hays Municipal Prosecutor Christopher Lyon announced his candidacy for Ellis County attorney in a press release Tuesday morning. Ellis County Clerk Donna Maskus said Lyon filed by paying the $880.87 fee.

Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees told The Hays Daily News Tuesday morning he has not yet made a decision on running for re-election. Drees has been in office since 1996.

Lyon was an assistant Ellis County attorney from 2014 to 2018 and Trego County attorney starting in 2017. He has been Hays municipal prosecutor since 2016, a position appointed by the Hays City attorney, according to the press release. He is also municipal prosecutor in WaKeeney.

He is past president of the Ellis County Bar Association and also works as staff attorney for the Kansas Sentencing Commission.

Lyon served as an advisor to the Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit from 2014 to 2018 and is certified by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance for Adult Drug Court Planning. He has been a special prosecutor in Rush, Sheridan, and Ness counties.

Lyon received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Dallas. He then served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed at Fort Riley, and served two tours of duty in Iraq, the first in Baghdad (2008-09) with the First Infantry Division, and the second in Mosul (2010-11), with the First Cavalry Division. He received numerous medals and accolades, including two Army Commendation Medals and five Army Achievement Medals. Using the G.I. Bill, Lyon left the Army in 2011 to study law at Washburn University in Topeka.

Lyon and his wife, Emily, are members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hays, and have four children: Peter, Helen, Esther, and Thomas. He is also a member of the Kiwanis Club, the VFW, and the Knights of Columbus.