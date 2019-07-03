Topeka-area residents could see some precipitation on Wednesday and again on Thursday, the Fourth of July.

The National Weather Service said isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday, when highs will be in the lower-90s.

On Thursday, when highs should be in the lower-90s again, the best chance for rain will be between 1 and 5 p.m., according to the weather service.

That's good news for parades and lunch-time barbecues, with showers possibly putting a damper on festivities in the afternoon.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

• Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

• Thursday, Independence Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

• Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

• Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

• Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.

• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.