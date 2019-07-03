Let's hope Hutchinson public schools have written their last annual $25,000 check to sue the state government so that taxpayers are forced to put even more money into schools.

Since 2010, Hutchinson has channeled nearly a quarter million dollars to attorneys involved with Schools For Fair Funding. The gravy train for lawyers needs to stop and this Independence Day is an appropriate time to call an end to this protracted litigation after the Kansas Supreme Court recently signed off for an additional $90 million annually to help schools cover inflation.

Yes, school districts and local taxpayers (if you forget additional amounts being paid in state taxes) got a very good deal. Hutchinson, alone, claims nearly $9 million additional annually from gains in how adequacy and equity distributions are made by Topeka. That's a fantastic return on investment that none of us would turn down individually.

But it's past time for this nearly decade-old lawsuit to end after USD 308 was one of the lead districts with Buhler, Nickerson and 37 others joining to help pay legal bills. Without the suit, it's unlikely state aid would have gone up nearly as much. Although, one can argue that even if Hutchinson hadn't participated to the tune of nearly $250,000, it still would have received the same benefits. Interestingly, the Clay Center School District, where our new superintendent came from, didn't join Schools For Fair Funding, but like every other district in Kansas, reaped increases.

Using local tax money to sue the state never played well with some and Supreme Court decisions were not universally embraced since they took final authority out of elected officials' hands. This caused many other state-funded programs like critical prison needs, mental health services, low income assistance, youth protection and state employees pay to suffer.

It's past time for schools to gratefully accept what some consider a bonanza of new money, quit asking for even more as SFFF recently did wanting an additional $270 million and apply funds in the most fair and responsible way possible, which doesn't mean nearly every penning goes into salaries. Schools seem to have an insatiable desire for more money and find unique ways of spending it, like USD 308'S recent splurge on an administration parking lot and artificial turf football practice field. They rarely debate or advance conservative approaches, but instead find most spending proposals a necessity rather than nice, but not really needed.

If Wichita and Kansas City districts want to continue pouring their money into additional legal challenges, that's their business. But we hope the three Reno County districts will halt their participation and move on. And to prevent the Supremes from continuing to take over funding decisions that elected representatives of the taxpaying public should be making, it's past time to propose and seek voter approval for changing the state constitution by eliminating "suitability" language that triggered all the legal challenges.

The seemingly never-ending lawsuit has produced both needed additional state school aid and nearly a decade of rancor and disruption that we can't afford to repeat. Some lawmakers have convinced themselves a constitutional amendment wouldn't pass and that trying to rein in the Supreme Court is bad policy. Adequately explained by the media I believe a well-worded amendment would be embraced by a ballot box majority.

Most taxpayers are tired of seeing local funds used to sue for more state funds and the only way to stop that from happening is changing a few words making it clear elected lawmakers, not judges, have the final say on school finance.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW, is retired and is a Reno County Commissioner. He can be reached at 620-960-6733. Email him at dan.deming@cox.net.