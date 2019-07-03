A collection of 150 items associated with Catholic saints and Jesus will be on display in Hays and Colby next month.

The highlight of the Treasures of the Church relic tour is one of the largest relics of the Catholic Church’s claim to the true cross in the world and a piece of a veil that, according to sanctioned tradition, is believed to have belonged to Mary, the mother of Jesus, according to a press release from Divine Mercy Radio.

Each night of the exhibit will begin at 7 p.m. with a multi-media presentation on the Catholic Church’s use of relics that is scriptural, catechetical and devotional. This presentation will take place in the church, followed by veneration of the relics in the parish hall, according to the press release.

“I believe this same Treasures of the Church display was in Dodge City a year or two ago and one of our members saw it. They knew it was very interesting,” said Donetta Robben of Divine Mercy Radio.

“Divine Mercy Radio is an evangelization apostolate, so we kind of see this as an extension of evangelizing the people,” she said.

She said the display should also be of interest to those outside the Catholic faith.

Other relics that are part of this display are associated with St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas and

St. Faustina Kowalska, according to the press release.

The press release said the Catholic church has three classes of relics. First class relics are the body or fragments of the body of a saint, such as pieces of bone or flesh. Second class relics are something that a saint personally owned, such as a shirt or book (or fragments of those items). Third class relics are those items that a saint touched or that have been touched to a first, second or another third-class relic of a saint.

The faithful are encouraged to bring rosaries, holy cards and other devotional items to be touched to the relics.

Treasures of the Church, run by Fr. Carlos Martins, is a ministry of evangelization leading to a renewal of the Catholic faith for many people.

There is no cost to attend the exhibit. However, a basket will be available for a free-will offering to help the Treasures of the Church ministry to continue.