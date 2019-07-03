The thrill of victory! Doesn’t everyone love a good competition? There is a new contest at the Ellis County Fair this year.

The King Arthur Flour contest has some great prizes in both the youth and the adult division. The rules and guidelines for this contest and all the other opportunities can be found at www.elliscountyfair.com Look under Events and then under 4-H Events to find the Open Class portion of the fair book.

All fair entries must be entered in advance at www.fairentry.com by Monday. This will allow entry forms to be printed and ready for you when you arrive to enter your exhibits. Search for Ellis County Fair, set up your account using your email address and a password. You will receive email confirmation that your entry has been received.

For the King Arthur Flour baking competition, the exhibitor must bring the opened bag of King Arthur Flour or submit a UPC label from the bag when the entry is made at the fair. The contestants will bake a cake of their choosing, place it in a disposable plate or covered cardboard (covered with a plastic bag and wire tie) and bring it to the fair. Don’t forget to bring the recipe on entry day. Open class foods entries must be brought to the Fairgrounds exhibit hall between 8 and 9 a.m. on July 16.

If baking a cake is not your thing, consider the special class challenge started by Mark Purvis and Terry Mannell. The theme for this year is “Favorite Family Recipe." The judging for this class takes place at the conclusion of the formal food entry judging.

So now is the time to plan your fair exhibits and get them entered online by July 8 to make the most of the Ellis County Fair experience. There really is something for everyone at the Ellis County Fair!

Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or at bunruh@ksu.edu