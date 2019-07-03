The former superintendent of the Kansas Juvenile Correction Complex who appealed a municipal court conviction for battery of a state corrections employee on Friday is scheduled to be in district court to resolve the case by pleading to a lesser crime.

The victim in a December 2017 disturbance at the juvenile facility objected to the decision by prosecutors to offer Kyle Rohr, who worked about 20 years for the state corrections agency, an opportunity to plea to disorderly conduct rather than continue with an appeal of the battery conviction.

Disorderly conduct is a Class C misdemeanor, while battery stands as a Class B misdemeanor with higher fines and jail time limits.

Michelle Valdivia, who was a subordinate of Rohr and continues to work in the business office at the juvenile detention complex in Topeka, alleged during the municipal court trial and in an interview that Rohr grabbed her arm to spin her around while the superintendent denounced her planning of a Christmas party for incarcerated juveniles.

"He fired people for doing this," Valdivia said in an interview. "If the role had been reversed, I'd have been fired."

Her complaint was dismissed by the Department of Corrections until more than a dozen Kansas legislators in February 2018 demanded Rohr's firing and claimed the state hadn't conducted an adequate investigation of the incident. At that point, Rohr was reassigned to the department's central office pending outcome of the case. Valdivia filed a lawsuit against Rohr.

In July 2018, a Topeka municipal judge found Rohr guilty of battery against Valdivia. He was ordered to pay a $150 fine. Rohr's attorney said he would exercise his right to appeal the conviction to Shawnee County District Court and have the case retried before a jury.

Karan Thadani, chief of prosecution for the City of Topeka, sent Valdivia a letter in late June outlining reasons for his decision to resolve the case by plea bargain rather than take the chance of an acquittal.

"It is my position that it is much smarter to accept a plea to disorderly conduct and be certain of the conviction than to risk a jury trial on battery and potentially lose," Thadani said. "Mr. Rohr does not have any prior criminal history. Whether he is convicted of battery or disorderly conduct, his punishment will be a fine payable to the municipal court."

Thadani said he would urge the judge to require Rohr to participate in an anger management course as part of the sentence.

Prior to the battery trial in municipal court, Thadani offered Rohr the option of pleading guilty to disorderly conduct. Rohr declined because he was suspended but still employed by the Department of Corrections and didn't want to lose his job. Upon his conviction for battery, the agency dismissed Rohr.

He was employed by the Department of Corrections from 1988 to 2006 and again from 2007 to July 2018, working in Ellsworth, Larned and Topeka. In August 2018, he was hired by the Kansas Department of Administration. He was employed by that arm of state government from Aug. 27, 2018, until Dec. 15, 2018.

In Kansas, the crime of battery is defined as recklessly causing bodily harm to another person or knowingly causing physical contact in a "rude, insulting or angry manner." As a class B misdemeanor, the offense is punishable by a maximum of one year in jail and a fine no greater than $1,000.

Disorderly conduct involves use of offensive, obscene or abusive language or engaging in noisy conduct likely to cause alarm, anger or resentment in others. It carries a maximum sanction of one month in jail and up to $500 in fines.