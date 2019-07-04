“In My Mother’s Arms: Breastfeeding Photography Exhibit” is in need of mothers to be photographed. The photo shoot is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 12 at Bethesda Place. Huwa Photography will conduct the photo shoot. Breastfeeding mothers who are interested in being photographed can contact Cathleen Klausing at 785-477-1277 or at cathleenklausing@gmail.com.

The Ellis County Breastfeeding Coalition received a mini-grant from Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition to create the breastfeeding photography exhibit. The exhibit will feature 20 photographs of local babies nursing in their mothers’ arms.

While breast milk is widely accepted as a food for babies, the act of breastfeeding has been a topic of controversy. The project aims to provide the public an opportunity to see breastfeeding mothers. Ellis County Breastfeeding Coalition hopes it will help community members to view breastfeeding as normal.

“In My Mother’s Arms: Breastfeeding Photography Exhibit” will debut at the Downtown Hays Development Corporation during the Hays Arts Council 2019 Fall Hays Art Walk on Aug. 23.

The Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Kansans by working collaboratively to promote, protect and support breastfeeding. For more information about the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition, visit www.ksbreastfeeding.org.