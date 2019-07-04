One injured in I-70 cross-over crash

PAXICO — One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a cross-over crash early Thursday near Paxico in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1 a.m. on Interstate 70, about a mile west of the Snokomo Road exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 1997 Ford Mustang that was eastbound on I-70hydroplaned, crossed the center median and was struck by a 2016 Volvo semi-trailer.

The driver of the Mustang, John D. Hobson, 52, of Berryton, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hobson was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Michael P. McLaughlin, 32, of Blue Springs, Mo., also was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

An occupant of the semi, Halimah S. Majied, 34, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported to have minor injuries. Majied, who was in the sleeper berth of the semi and wasn't wearing a safety restraint, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Zebra mussels enter Lyon County

EMPORIA — Zebra mussels have been discovered in Lyon County.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lyon State Fishing Lake, near Emporia. Samples collected by KDWPT Aquatic Nuisance Species staff to detect zebra mussels were found to contain zebra mussel larvae. Upon finding the larvae, staff returned to the lake and located adult zebra mussels. Similar sampling is conducted by KDWPT at more than 100 waterbodies across the state.

The 135-acre lake, owned and operated by KDWPT, is located 12 miles north and two miles east of Emporia. The lake and surrounding wildlife area are popular destinations for fishing, hunting, hiking, and a variety of other outdoor-related activities.