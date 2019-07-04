Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association on Monday recognized a local fitness center for its help in raising money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Dan “Havock” and Deseray “Mayhem” Yost, of Victoria, and Brian “Buddy” Lee, of WaKeeney, are working on setting up a chapter of CVMA in Ellis County.

In March, the group conducted its second-annual poker run starting in Hays to benefit St. Jude’s, and on Monday gave a certificate to Alex Munsch, owner of Munsch Fitness, to recognize his contribution of $310 to the fundraiser.

“I just like to give back to people who have given to me,” Munsch said.

The CVMA will have its second Dementia Awareness Ride fundraiser on July 13. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Line-up and registration for the ride starts at 10 a.m. at the Horseshoe Bar and Grill, 1002 E. Eighth, with the ride starting at 11 a.m. Stops will be available at registration.

Donations are $20 for the first hand and $5 for additional hands. Prizes are $100 for best hand and $50 for the worst. A raffle and other prize drawings will be conducted.