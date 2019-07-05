COLBY — A boy in Colby died from injuries possibly from fireworks, according to a press release Friday from the Thomas County Attorney’s office.

The release said at approximately 7:30 p.m. Colby Police received a 911 call about a juvenile male severely injured by a possible firework.

EMS and law enforcement arrived and began treating the juvenile. He was transported to the hospital, but the injuries proved to be fatal, the release said.

The Colby Police Department and Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating.