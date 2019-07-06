A Hays man was sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison Wednesday and after his release will have to register as a sexual offender for 15 years and undergo a sexual offender treatment program.

Hunter Gonzales, 24, pleaded in May in Ellis County District Court to two charges of felony reckless aggravated battery and a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery.

He had originally been charged with rape and aggravated criminal sodomy for the November 2017 offense. According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzales forced the 18-year-old victim to have sex with him on his bed at his home. The victim told police she repeatedly told him “no.”

A trial had been scheduled for June. If Gonzales had been convicted on the original charges, he could have faced just under 13 years for each conviction.

Gonzales will serve 32 months in prison for the first conviction of reckless aggravated battery. Upon release, he will serve five years probation with an underlying 32-month prison sentence for the second conviction of reckless aggravated battery. Probation will be concurrent with a 24-month post-release supervision and probation for the misdemeanor conviction.

Conditions of the five-year probation include completing a sex-offender program, which normally takes about four years to complete, Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees said.

Gonzales will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.