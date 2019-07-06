USDA-NRCS

On June 28 the Kansas NRCS announced a special Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) sign-up to assist farmers with part of the cost for planting cover crop on prevented plant acres. To be eligible farmers must be in one of the Governor-declared counties in Kansas who could not plant their crops because of flooded or wet fields. The deadline to apply is July 26. Farmers are encouraged to contact their local NRCS office to determine their eligibility and apply for this assistance.

Some considerations to be aware about when considering this program include:

1. Grazing the cover crops will be permitted after Sept. 1.

2. Haying the cover crop is not permitted.

3. Chopping the cover crop for silage is not permitted.

USDA-RMA

In addition to the Kansas NRCS special EQIP program announcement, the USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) announced on June 20 a nationwide change to the Haying and Grazing date for prevented plant acres planted to cover crops. For this year only, on or after September 1, 2019, farmers can hay, graze, or cut cover crops for silage, haylage, or baleage on prevented plant acres and still maintain their eligibility for full 2019 prevented planting indemnity.

Summary

In summary, farmers considering the Kansas NRCS special EQIP incentive program need to be aware that the program requirements are more restrictive than the 2019 USDA-RMA rules for haying and grazing prevented planting acres planted to a cover crop.

For additional information, please see the following press releases:

https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/ks/newsroom/releases/?cid=NRCSEPRD1466430

https://www.rma.usda.gov/en/News-Room/Press/Press-Releases/2019-News/RMA-Announces-Change-to-Haying-and-Grazing-Date

2018 Kansas Summer Annual Forage Hay and Silage Variety Trial final report

In 2018, summer annual forage variety trials were conducted across Kansas near Garden City, Hays, and Scandia. All sites evaluated hay and silage entries. Companies were able to enter varieties into any possible combinations of research sites, so not all sites had all varieties. Across the sites, a total of 77 hay varieties and 87 silage varieties were evaluated. The full 2018 Kansas Forage Report can be accessed online at https://newprairiepress.org/kaesrr/vol5/iss3/1/.

Study Objectives

The objectives of the Kansas Summer Annual Forage Variety Trial are to evaluate the performance of released and experimental varieties, determine where these varieties are best adapted, and increase the visibility of summer annual forages in Kansas. Breeders, marketers, and producers use data collected from the trials to make informed variety selections. The Summer Annual Forage Trial is planted at locations across Kansas based on the interest of those entering varieties into the test.

This work was funded in part by the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station and seed suppliers. Sincere appreciation is expressed to all participating researchers and seed suppliers who have a vested interest in expanding and promoting annual forage production in the U.S.

Inestimable differences in soil type, weather, and environmental conditions play a part in increasing experimental error, therefore one should use more than one location and one year of data to make an informed variety selection decision. Please refer to previous years’ forage reports to see how a variety performed across years.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.