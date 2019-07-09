California senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris sparked a controversy in the second round of Democratic primary debates when she questioned comments made by Joe Biden regarding positions he had taken during his long career. It was not just that she made an overt challenge to the candidate leading in the polls that created a stir among alt-right commentators though.

Instead, it was her statement: "As the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race."

Rush Limbaugh was quick to dispute the authenticity of her claim, declaring "she's not an African American ... she's Jamaican." Never one to miss an opportunity to disparage the former president, he continued by reviving the familiar charge from the 2004/2008 campaigns, "Obama wasn't part of the civil rights coalition. He doesn't have slave blood. He's Kenyan and white." The unspoken inference: Was he black enough?

Fox commentator Tucker Carlson jumped on the bandwagon reporting "many black voters appear skeptical of Kamala Harris. One of them recently tweeted that Harris' life story doesn't bear much resemblance to that of most African Americans. Her parents were from India and Jamaica."

What Carlson did not reveal was that the "black voter" he quoted was none other than a lesser-known GOP operative Ali Alexander (also known as Ali Akbar), who had posted on Twitter: "Kamala Harris is implying she is descended from American Black Slaves. She's not. She comes from Jamaican Slave Owners. That's fine. She's not an American Black ... She is half Indian and half Jamaican. I'm so sick of people robbing American Blacks (like myself) of our history ... These are my people not her people."

Alexander/Akbar's original tweet might have gone largely unnoticed outside the conservative echo chamber, had it not subsequently been shared by the president's son, Donald J. Trump Jr., who then added "Is this true? Wow."

As word spread of Donald Jr.'s sharing of that message, it was deleted from his account. In response to growing negative coverage, many like Carlson sprang to his defense, suggesting it was an innocent query that had been misunderstood.

This was not to be the extent of the social media's assaults on Harris. Her point to Biden during the debate was that as a child, she had been bused as part of the effort to address segregation in the Berkley Public Schools.

The reaction from conservative blogs was swift and fierce. From www.rightedition.com: "Yearbook pictures prove she's lying." And www.gatewaypundit.com: "It was all a lie."

In reaction to this misinformation, district spokesman Charles Buress confirmed the accuracy of the senator's statement, explaining that the yearbook mentioned was from Berkeley High School — the only secondary school in the district where all students, black and white, attended. Junior high schools in the system had been integrated in 1964. Harris entered Thousand Oaks elementary school in 1969, one year after busing started in 1968.

The incident seems somewhat reminiscent of the manufactured uproar over Sen. Elizabeth Warren's reference to traces of Native American lineage in her family. What possible relevance do these matters of ancestry have to a candidate's qualifications or fitness to serve is open to debate? Are these an effort to undermine their appeal to a minority population or possibly a veiled reference to a lack of racial "purity"?

Whatever the motivation, these incidents fly in the face of Dr. Martin Luther King's aspirational dream of judging people by "the content of their character" rather than by their genetic makeup.

If there were ever a time, a need to determine a person's suitability to serve as the leader of our nation based on their integrity, honesty, intelligence, experience and dedication to the principles of liberty, equality and justice for all, it must surely be now.

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.