NORTON — A pedestrian walking on U.S. Highway 36 was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle Tuesday evening.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Tyler J. Kuhn, 22, of Norton, was walking on U36 about 10 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lane at mile marker 119.

Kuhn died at the scene, the report said, and the unknown vehicle that struck him did not stop.