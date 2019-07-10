1. Free Movie Wednesdays: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Ritz Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Stafford. "Toy Story 2." Free popcorn provided by the City of Stafford and drink provided by Prairie Bank of Kansas — Stafford. You may bring your own snack if you wish. You may make a donation at the theater.

2. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Join us for an all-levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. Come early to take in the current gallery of local art and enjoy mindful conversation with other yogis. No previous yoga experience is required to attend these classes, you’ll just need a yoga mat and an open mind. Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for art center members, $10 for drop-ins. For more information on how to become a member of the Hutchinson Art Center, visit www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. For more information on Little Rabbit Yoga Studio or to purchase tickets, visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com. You can also pay at the door for the class you are attending.

3. Barton County Fair: through July 14, Barton County Fairgrounds, 1800 12th St., Great Bend. Wednesday activities include 4-H judging and youth rally, carnival and more. Information at http://bartoncountyfair.com.