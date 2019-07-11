LINCOLN — For the exhibition "Book It!," artists have been invited to share their version of a book in the sixth biennial invitational exhibit. Artists from Bennington, Great Bend, Lindsborg, Lincoln, Manhattan, Miltonvale, Overland Park, Salina and Topeka were invited to participate, as well as artists from Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa and Missouri. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top four artworks as selected by Ron Michael, director of the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery.

• WHEN: Opens Friday through Aug. 31

• WHERE: Lincoln Art Center, 126 E. Lincoln

• INFO: 785-524-3241

• FYI: An opening reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Art Center