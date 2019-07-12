In the book of Matthew in the Bible, Jesus is asked "Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the law?" Jesus replied: "Love the Lord your God with all heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as thyself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments."

When hurricanes strike our nation, neighbors reach out to neighbors and we put our nation and lives back in order. I see our world being struck by the hurricanes of drugs, gangs, poverty, and corruption among other things. I see our nation being directed to withdraw back behind our borders, having prosperity, and telling our neighbors we are not going to share. So I ask the question, are we loving our neighbor as thyself?

Randy Hines

South Hutchinson