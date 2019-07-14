Dr. Humayun Ashraf has joined the Pulmonology Department at the Hutchinson Clinic.

Born and raised in Winfield, Dr. Ashraf is Fellowship Trained and Board Certified. He specializes in the lungs and respiratory system: treating conditions such as asthma, pneumonia, complicated chest infections, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension, and COPD.

Dr. Ashraf is excited to be back in Kansas and looks forward to taking care of his patients.

He joins Dr. Robert Sourk and Physician Assistants Tricia Gilligan, Melissa Tungate, and Natalie Williams in the Pulmonology Department, and is now accepting new patients.

***

Southwind Eyecare announces the association of Matthew J. Lorson, OD, with Drs. Hansen and Whittredge.

Born and raised on a farm near Hope, Dr. Lorson completed his undergraduate studies at Kansas State University and obtained his Doctor of Optometry at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated Magna Cum Laude and also earned the Outstanding Clinician Award for his clinical performance while at SCO.

He completed externships at Yukon-Kuskokwim Health in Bethel, Alaska as well as Family Eyecare Center in Leavenworth.

He has experience in ocular disease, refractive management, contact lenses, and primary eye care for the entire family. Dr. Lorson is a member of the Kansas Optometric Association and the American Optometric Association.

***

TOPEKA – The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed District Magistrate Judge Peggy Alford to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee.

Alford serves in Grant County of the 26th Judicial District, which also includes Haskell, Morton, Seward, Stanton, and Stevens counties.

The committee oversees the certification of district magistrate judges. Magistrates who are not licensed attorneys must complete a certification program overseen by the Supreme Court. The four-year term runs through June 2023.

***

GREAT BEND – Kristi Ochoa recently joined Spectrum CPA Partners LLC, 1400 Polk, as a staff accountant.

She is currently studying to be a certified public accountant (CPA). This course of study entails passing four exams over 18 months. In addition to her knowledge of accounting, Ochoa also brings another benefit to Spectrum clients by being bilingual.

Ochoa graduated from Garden City High School in 2014. Her major was accounting, and she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration in May of this year at Fort Hays State University.

Her background includes serving as an audit staff intern at Lindburg Vogel Pierce Faris Chtd. in Hays; tax preparer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services in Hays; and bookkeeper at GO Trucking Inc. in Garden City.

During her college years, she was active in the Hispanic College Institute; Hispanic American Leadership Organization; DREAMers United for Success; and the Accounting Club. She also served as new student orientation leader.

Spectrum offers payroll services; QuickBooks training; business consulting and planning; bookkeeping; income tax services; and human resources consulting.

***

Kansas Highway Patrol Capt. Eric Sauer has been promoted to Major and will now oversee the agency’s west region, which includes Troops C, D, E, F, and Emergency Operations. The area expands over the western two-thirds of the state.

Sauer joined the Patrol in March 1994 and was assigned to field duties in Goodland. In 1998, he was assigned to the ’Governor’s Protection Detail, Troop L in Topeka, and was promoted to Second Lieutenant in 1999. In 2003, Sauer was promoted to Lieutenant and later that same year to Captain, assuming the duties of Operations Commander of Troop L. In 2011, Sauer transferred and took command of Troop N and the KHP Aircraft wing, Troop T until 2015. In 2015, Sauer assumed command of the Homeland Security / Emergency Operations unit in addition to Troop N.

Sauer began his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Riley County Police Department as a police officer after graduating from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

Sauer is a native of Cimarron and a 1987 graduate of Cimarron High School. He later received an Associate degree in criminal justice from Seward County Community College in 1989 and his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Washburn University in 1991. Sauer is a 2011 graduate of the FBI National Academy Class #247 in Quantico, VA.

***

GARDEN CITY – Casey Hands, Director of Bands at Garden City Community College, has been named the 2019 Outstanding Young Bandmaster by the Kansas Bandmaster’s Association.

The award will be presented to Hands at the KBA Convention in Wichita on July 19.

The award is presented annually by the KBA and the International Bandmasters Fraternity, Phi Beta Mu, to a bandmaster who has taught for fewer than seven years.

Hands began his teaching career at Garden City Community College in the fall of 2013, as the Athletic Band Director. He moved into the Director of Bands position in July of 2015, and since that time, has made some significant improvements to the band and music programs at GCCC, including proposing and developing the only marching band at the community college level in Kansas.

GCCC’s marching band made its debut in the fall of 2016 and has grown exponentially since that time. Hands recently completed his Master’s degree in Music at Fort Hays State University, and holds a graduate certificate in Teaching and Learning in Music from Kansas State University.

He was nominated for the KBA award by his former high school band instructor and active KBA member, Paul White.

***

HESSTON – Excel Industries, a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential turf equipment sold under the Hustler Turf Equipment and BigDog Mower Co. brand names, announced the appointment of Bobby Kindle to director of quality.

In this role, Kindle will provide strategic and tactical leadership for the manufacturing quality team and be responsible for the development and execution of the overall product quality plan, standards, and key performance indicators.

Kindle brings over 15 years of experience in leadership and industrial manufacturing to Excel. Most recently, Kindle served as a quality engineer for Wesco Aircraft, where he was responsible for the execution of the company’s quality system and implementing change for process improvements.

He also spent time working for Big Dog Motorcycles, Cessna Aircraft, and Senior Composites, among others.

Kindle earned his Bachelor of Science in operations management at Southwestern College in Winfield. He resides in Benton with his wife and two children. In his spare time, Kindle enjoys spending time with his family, motorcycles, and sports.

***

TOPEKA – The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed District Magistrate Judge Wade Dixon to the Judicial Education Advisory Committee.

Dixon serves in Greeley County of the 25th Judicial District.

The Judicial Education Advisory Committee recommends and organizes education and training programs for Kansas appellate judges, district judges, and district magistrate judges. Members include judges from each of the six judicial departments in the state, a representative from the Office of Judicial Administration, and a Supreme Court justice.

***

GREAT BEND – Bernie Jamieson of Ellinwood is the new chief financial officer at Sunflower Diversified Services.

Sunflower serves children and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in central Kansas.

Jamieson’s official responsibilities include: tracking the cash flow and finances of the agency; working with state agencies and other entities on grant funding; ensuring Sunflower is in full compliance with all state and federal regulations; helping some clients and guardians with budgeting; and performing other administrative tasks.

The new CFO held positions at three local companies. Titles included vice president of accounting/finance; staff accountant; quality assurance manager; and senior cost accountant.

Jamieson earned an associate’s degree in May 1988 at Barton Community College and a bachelor’s in business administration, with an accounting major, in 1994 at Kansas State University.

Past public service includes serving as a Great Bend Zoological Society board member and ElderCare Inc. board secretary. His parents live in Great Bend.

***

Catherine Moyer, Ulysses, has been reappointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to the Kansas Lottery Commission and retained as its chair.

Moyer is CEO and General Manager of Pioneer Communications, CEO of High Plains Telecommunications Inc., and chair of the Telcom Insurance Group.

She sits on the board of the Rural Trust Insurance Company and the advisory council of the Washburn University School of Law Alumni Association Board of Governors.

The appointment, submitted before Sine Die, is pending Senate confirmation.

The Lottery Commission administers the lottery in the state of Kansas. The commission consults with and advises the executive director on the operation of the lottery, in the establishment of policies governing the lottery, and reviews and approves its annual budget. No more than three of the five members of the commission may be of the same political party.

***

A pair of southwest Kansans were among nine people appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to the KANSASWORKS State Board. This board was formed per the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Among the members are Stephanie Rupp, Garden City, Human Resources Manager of Mosaic Industries, and Sara Koehn, Dodge City, Director of Human Resources for Western Plains Medical Complex.

The board is the vehicle the Governor uses to convene state, regional, and local workforce system partners and stakeholders to enhance efficiencies and outcomes of multiple federal and state-funded workforce programs through alignment in a single state workforce system.

It also promotes economic growth by engaging public and private partners and stakeholders in the development and implementation of strategies that address the needs of business and individual citizens, and enhances the overall capacity of existing resources by connecting all services under one comprehensive workforce system.

***

Miranda Allen, CEO of RSI Corp. of Kiowa, has been selected to serve on the FCC's Broadband Infrastructure Deployment Job Skills and Training Opportunities working group.

RSI Corp is a national company which specializes in radiofrequency (RF) radiation and telecom safety. Through her work with RSI and her previous experience with Hewlett Packard and the United States Army, Allen is recognized nationally as a subject matter expert on RF radiation compliance and generational diversity and inclusion.

Allen is a representative of the National Assocociation of Tower Erectors (NATE) in the working group. She has worked substantially for over a decade with NATE. During this time, she co-founded the Women of NATE program and also currently serves on the NATE Workforce Development Group. Additionally, Ms. Allen has been selected numerous times to conduct RF training sessions at the Association’s Annual Conference NATE UNITE. Ms. Allen also is a featured speaker through the NATE Wireless Industry Network Speakers Bureau program.

***

MEADE – Artesian Valley Health System welcomed John P. Powers to its team of full-time providers.

Dr. Powers is a Board-Certified foot and ankle surgeon with a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. He has been practicing for 18 years and has obtained the status of Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS) and Fellow of the Association of Extremity Nerve Surgeons (FAENS).

As a freshman in high school Powers earned his Eagle Scout and as soon as he was old enough, he enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard. During his enlistment he served in the US, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Honduras. Assigned as a combat medic he developed a strong interest in medicine. The complexity of the foot and ankle led him to train in that field.

Dr. Powers treats all ages of patients with any problems they are experiencing below the knee. He sees all foot and ankle problems, injuries or traumas caused by diabetes, medications, infections, diseases, vascular or nerve problems, pediatric and adult sports injuries, as well as chronic foot pain or problems that develop with age.

Dr. Powers has done a lot of work in treating neuropathy through medical and surgical treatments which includes nerve decompression surgery. He has a passion for improving the quality of life for his patients and has seen how treatments are life changing for them.

Dr. Powers will tentatively begin seeing patients Sept. 1 as AVHS finalizes all insurance credentialing. He’ll Dr. Powers will see patients at the Meade and Plains Rural Health Clinics, Meade District Hospital as well as making visits to Lone Tree Retirement Center. To schedule an appointment, call the Meade Clinic at (620) 873-2112 or Plains Clinic at (620) 563-9313.