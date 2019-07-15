Name, age, hometown: James Webb, 15, Lurgan

What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? It is very flat and has a lot of different animals.

What do you do for fun at home? Play sports

Who is your favorite musician or band? Drake

What is your favorite food? Pizza

What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Fourth of July

What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? Lurgan has the second biggest park in Ireland

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat

Name, age, hometown: Caleb Ensz, 15, Inman

What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? Since it rains a lot in Ireland, they aren’t used to the summer weather in Kansas.

What do you do for fun at home? Hang out with friends or do sports

Who is your favorite musician or band? NF

What is your favorite food? Pizza

What are you most looking forward to during the project? I’m looking forward to hanging out with all the other teens.

What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? Not all Americans are Hillbillies.

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat