Leavenworth city officials hope to reopen Landing Park for the upcoming weekend.

Leavenworth city officials hope to reopen Landing Park for the upcoming weekend.

Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, said Landing Park may not look pretty following a recent flood, but he hopes to have the park’s trail open.

The park, which is located near the Riverfront Community Center in downtown Leavenworth, has been closed for more than a month because of flooding.

City workers have been in the park this week to remove silt and sand from the trail.

This will mark the second time the park has reopened this year following a flood.

In March, the city of Leavenworth experienced its second worst flood on record. The Missouri River rose to 31.3 feet. The river reaches its flood stage at a depth of 20 feet.

Landing Park was closed during the flood, but city officials were able to reopen the park in May. However, they had to close the park a second time as water from a swollen Missouri River once again flooded the park.

On June 1, the Missouri River reached 28.62 feet, which was the fourth worst flood on record for the city of Leavenworth, according to the National Weather Service.

After the floodwaters receded the second time, city officials had to wait for the silt and sand that remained in the park to dry out, according to Grant.

Parks Superintendent Brian Bailey said some of the park’s legacy trees, which were planted to honor people, have been lost as a result of the flooding.

“They’ll be replaced,” he said.

He said new grass also will have to be planted in the park at some point.

Flooding from the Missouri River also has impacted the campground located in the Riverfront Park.

The campground, which is located near the city’s boat ramp, typically is open each year from April 1 to Oct. 31. But the park has never opened this year because of flooding.

The campground has not been cleaned up from this year’s flooding. And earlier this week, Leavenworth city commissioners made the decision not to attempt to open the campground this year.

The Missouri River is no longer above flood stage in the Leavenworth area. But the river remains in what is referred to as its action stage. At 3 p.m. Thursday, the river was at 17.39 feet in the Leavenworth area, according to the National Weather Service.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR