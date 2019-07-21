Evidence that first-man-on-the-moon astronaut Neil Armstrong paid attention to detail could be found in the safe landing and return 50 years ago.

Rural Hutchinson resident Ann M. Richardson has proof, too, on the handkerchief he signed.

In 1986, Cordah Hogan transferred her 50-year-old collection of handkerchiefs bearing signatures of the famous to her granddaughter Richardson. New to the challenge of gathering signatures, Richardson asked Max Ary, then the top executive at the Cosmosphere, if she could obtain Armstrong’s signature on a handkerchief.

Ary doubted it, she said. Ary said Apollo 11’s commander didn’t think of himself as a hero, she said.

Nevertheless, on June 17, 1987, Richardson sent the request to Armstrong via NASA, looking up the mailing address for NASA in the reference section at Hutchinson Public Library.

“I sent a lot in 1987 to different people. I thought Neil Armstrong was the most famous,” she said.

She noted in her letter to Armstrong that the handkerchief collection contained the signatures of all seven Mercury program astronauts. She put a white handkerchief in an enclosed stamped, self-addressed envelope, but also wrote that he could sign another handkerchief if he preferred. She included her then standard request: A signature written in pencil and dated.

Ballpoint ink, some felt-tips, and non-No. 2 pencils can variously eat through the cloth, fade, or smear, as seen on some hankies in the collection. Some signatures aren’t dated, either. Today, Sharpies or the equivalent are the suggested autograph tools.

The next month, Richardson received an envelope.

Armstrong signed the handkerchief she sent, using a pencil as he wrote a distinctive but abbreviated signature. The “N” and “A” feature prominent, graceful curves. He skipped specific letters between the “A” and “g,” but drew a horizontal line for the t’s crossbar and underlined the signature. He dated it: “7/18/87.”

Richardson sent a handkerchief request to Apollo 11’s command module pilot Michael Collins on February 1989. It came back quickly with an easy-to-read “Mike Collins” written in cursive.

Now, Richardson needed Apollo 11’s Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin’s signature. She mailed requests in February 1989, June 2000, and September 2005 - each time inserting a handkerchief bur receiving no response.

In spring 2006, she saw that Aldrin was to participate in an event in the country. She sent a handkerchief to someone who was going to attend, and he was able to secure a “Buzz Aldrin” signature in cursive and underlined on the handkerchief.

“Nowadays, astronauts go to signings,” Richardson said, reducing the odds they will sign a mailed hanky.

She has other astronaut signatures, including an autographed handkerchief from Bob Crippen, who flew the first space shuttle mission. Gemini, Apollo, and space shuttle astronaut John Young not only signed a handkerchief but wrote: To Ann M. Richardson with Best Wishes.” A handkerchief with blue-and-green flowers bears the autograph of Kathryn D. Sullivan, the first U.S. woman astronaut to walk in space.

Space shuttle astronaut Mark Kelly and his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, signed the same handkerchief. Richardson received Scott Kelly’s official NASA photo with his signature.

A signature Richardson particularly wants is that of Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13.

Richardson counted 2,999 signed handkerchiefs in her grandmother’s collection. The overall handkerchief collection now tops 6,000.

Hogan, who lived in southern Illinois, also obtained the signatures of notable pioneers of flight.

In 1936, Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, landed a plane in St. Louis and spoke to an audience in a hangar about her coming flight around the world. When she asked if anyone had any questions, Hogan raised her hand and asked if she would sign a handkerchief. Come on up, said Earhart, and she signed it.

The following year, the plane Earhart was piloting around the globe disappeared.

Wilbur and Orville Wright are regarded as inventors of the first successful airplane, which flew in 1903. Wilbur Wright died in 1912, but Orville Wright lived until 1948. And he signed a hanky.