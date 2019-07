Two trailers belonging to the Salina Parks and Recreation Department were taken from a building owned by the city of Salina at 1001 Markley Road sometime between July 9 and 18, according to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department.

One was a 12-foot black Carry-On trailer valued at $1,750, and the other was a black metal utility trailer valued at about $250.

There are no suspects, Forrester said.