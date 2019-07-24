Name, age, hometown: Clia Creaney, 16, Portadown
What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? Everywhere looks the same
What do you do for fun at home? Play some gaelic
Who is your favorite musician or band? Busted
What is your favorite food? Ham and jam sandwich
What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Lake day
What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? Our whole country is roughly the same size as Kansas
What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat
Name, age, hometown: Arden Cain, 16, Hutchinson
What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? It’s easier for them to go see concerts and I’m jealous
What do you do for fun at home? Go to Sonic or happs with friends
Who is your favorite musician or band? AJR
What is your favorite food? chicken
What are you most looking forward to during the project? Lake day, family weekend
What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? We do have some big cities. It’s not all fields
What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat