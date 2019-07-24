A total of 2,273 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2019 semester. Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration.

Counting students who earned more than one degree, the university conferred a total of 2,314 degrees: 456 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice); 1,799 bachelor’s degrees; and 59 associate degrees.

Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.

FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.

Area graduates are arranged alphabetically by home county, city and ZIP.

DECATUR

Oberlin: Rex Al Diederich, a Bachelor of General Studies (biological). Baron Jon Green, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting (public). Traci Ann Jennings, a Master of Science in special education (gifted).

ELLIS

Ellis: Kori Lea Clark, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Sydney Dee Dinicola, a Master of Science in speech-language pathology. Sarah Rosalee Henman, a Bachelor of Science in biology. Alicia Laurel Kroeger, a Master of Business Administration. Cody Paul Lewis, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (agronomy). Sarah Jane Mick, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. April Rebecca Pfeifer, a Master of Science in education administration. Joshua Wayne Tway, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management. Stephanie Leigh Zweifel, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Hays: Mohammad Raja Abdelhameed, a Master of Science in biology. Turki Ali Alharbi, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking). Maram Alsmady, a Master of Science in biology. Stefany Marie Amezquita, a Bachelor of General Studies. Valeria Arambula, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (entrepreneurship) and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish. Brittany Lynn Baldwin, a Master of Science in instructional technology. Julie A. Berg, a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance. Derek William Bixenman, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Teryl Ryan Blair, a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership. Tiara Lamay Bollig, a Bachelor of Arts in English (writing). Kurt A. Breshears, a Master of Fine Arts in art (sculpture). Nathan J. Briney, a Bachelor of General Studies (psychological). Tyler James Broeckelman, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Michelle M. Buffington-Thacker, a Master of Science in instructional technology. Ashley Rene Butler, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Ashley Marie Campbell, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Christopher Richard Cardone, a Bachelor of Science in geosciences (geography). Ricky Carrasco, a Master of Business Administration (human resource management). Beiqi Chen, a Master of Business Administration (accounting). Renee Nicole Clark, an Associate of General Studies. Kevin Jordan Darkis, a Bachelor of Arts in English (writing). Grant Andrew Davis, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business. Shayla C. Degarmo, a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders. Allyson Nicole Denning, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. Meng Ding, a Master of Professional Studies (Web and mobile applications). Jonna Danielle Dinkel, a Bachelor of General Studies (education). Mark Aaron Dinkel, a Master of Science in counseling (clinical mental health). Simone Lynnae Dockers, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Aliya Mara Dreiling, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology. Brittany Marie Duer, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (agronomy). McKenna Ann Duffy, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology and a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging. Jackson Robert Dwyer, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management. Holden Eisiminger, a Bachelor of Science in physics. Caitlin Marie Esposito, a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Shiyue Fang, a Master of Business Administration (human resource management). Thea Lynn Ferland, a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership. Helber Fernandes-Ribeiro, a Master of Professional Studies (music performance). Alex Lee Ford, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies. Cameron James Fouts, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (sport management). Caitlyn Frances Frazer, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (graphic design). Junyan Fu, a Master of Business Administration (accounting). Jaymi Leigh Gabel, a Master of Science in Nursing (nursing administration). Abby Claire Garrett, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (graphic design). Christie Lynn Gellatly, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions). Randy Lee Gonzales, a Master of Arts in history. Kaylor Jene Gottschalk, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Sarah Lynn Gottschalk, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound). Matea Rene Gregg, a Bachelor of Arts in communication. Cassidy Griffin, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Eric Alan Grizzle, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. Kaylin Jenny Haines, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (human resource). Meritt Cullen Hammeke, a Bachelor of Arts in English (literature). Nicholas James Hammeke, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Xiaoyue Han, a Master of Business Administration (marketing). Skylar William Hayes, a Master of Science in psychology (school). Cyrus Haynes, a Bachelor of Science in tourism and hospitality management. Hannah Lane Hearld, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (sport management). Nicole Leigh Heitmann, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Trenton Lee Henningsen, a Bachelor of Business Administration in international business and economics. Kenneth Casey Hilton, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance. Bryan M. Hirsch, a Bachelor of Arts in history (secondary education) and a Bachelor of Science in secondary education. Monique Rochell Holmes, a Master of Professional Studies (public health administration). Shannon M. Howell, a Bachelor of Social Work. Brady Joseph Hutchison, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (industrial). Brenden Lee Ibarra, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (agronomy). Asibi Oluwatobi Imaji, a Master of Professional Studies (information assurance management). Jason Everett Jordan, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (recreation). Coulter Lee Kane, a Master of Science in speech-language pathology. Hannah Elizabeth Karasiuk, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Madison Noel Kaus, a Master of Science in speech-language pathology. Hunter Ray Kennedy, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (fitness programming). Adam J. Klaus, a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance (banking). Kegan Douglas Knight, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Joshua Kramer, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (health promotion). Cody Joseph Kreutzer, a Bachelor of General Studies (theatre). Emily E. Larson, a Bachelor of Science in biology (natural resources). Bailee Renae Leiker, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology and a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging. Brianna Ray Leiker, an Associate of General Studies (biological). Landon Matthew Leiker, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking). Yanjun Li, a Master of Professional Studies (computer networking). Efrain Lira, a Master of Business Administration. Raisa Fidelia Little, a Bachelor of Social Work. Eli J. Lohrmeyer, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions). Jenna Marie Luebbers, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Rachel Megan Luedders, a Bachelor of Science in tourism and hospitality management. Paige Lunsford, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Xinying Lyu, a Master of Business Administration (human resource management). Peter Ryan Marston, a Master of Business Administration (accounting). Ryan Andrew Mayorga, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management). Spencer Ryan McCue, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions). Brett T. Meyer, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance. Christina Lynn Mills, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Aaron Christian Moravek, an Associate of General Studies (biological). Erin Renee Morgan, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Hannah Diane Mosier, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Connor Michael Mountford, a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Kaleen Nicole Munsch, a Master of Business Administration (health care management). Matthew Nachtigal, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (health promotion). Logan Daniel Nelson, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Kaley Kristine Nicholson, a Bachelor of Social Work. Cameron Joseph O'Connor, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Mitchell Austin Paneno, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Morgan Pearson, a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry. Maci Erin Perez, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (sport management). Stephanie R. Perry, a Bachelor of Social Work. Gareth Logan Peterson-Shea, a Bachelor of Arts in English (writing). Jordan Taylor Petz, a Master of Science in Nursing (nursing education). Megan Elizabeth Pfannenstiel, a Bachelor of Arts in art (art history). Ryan Quimby, a Master of Science in Education (transition to teaching). Maria Randall-Martinez-Goldworm, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (graphic design). Amanda Richelle Ray, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Adria Mae Roberts, a Bachelor of Arts in art (studio). Shyann Dawn Robison, a Bachelor of Science in early childhood unified education. Ang Robson, an Education Specialist in advanced professional studies. Ryan Taylor Rodriguez, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (studio). Justin Paul Roemer, a Master of Science in biology. Shelby Mae Sager, a Master of Business Administration (human resource management). Vianei Ariana Sanchez, a Master of Business Administration (accounting). Cody Austin Scheck, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management). Adam Robert Schibi, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting (public). Kayla M. Schlachter, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (graphic design). Mattison Lynn Schlaefli, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions). Kade Christian Schmidt, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management. Morgan Renee Schremmer, a Bachelor of Arts in English (writing). Jordan Nicole Schulte, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance. Jacqueline A. Schumacher, a Master of Professional Studies (human resource management). Nicholas Donald Schumacher, a Bachelor of Music (theory and composition). Kiera Nicole Schwarz, a Master of Business Administration (finance). Jessica Lynn Schwien, a Master of Science in education administration. Sharron Alissa Sedbrook, a Master of Professional Studies (organizational leadership). Hanna Nicole Selman, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (studio). Rebecca Dianne Shinofield, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Liesel Diamond Sims, a Master of Business Administration (human resource management). Molly A. Slansky, a Master of Science in psychology (school). Ashley Marie Smith, a Bachelor of Arts in art (studio). Krista Elaine Smith, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (studio). Bethany Ellen Staab, a Bachelor of Social Work. Sonya Leigh Stanton, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Rebecca Lynn Stegman, a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership. Taylor Rebecca Stivers, a Master of Science in counseling (school). Courtney Jo Storer, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound). Rachel Marie Stritt, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Michael David Stueve, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (graphic design). Alexis Marie Summers, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Samantha Lyn Sunley, a Master of Business Administration (health care management). Sierra Kay Swart, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting (public). Emalee Brianne Taylor, a Bachelor of Science in biology (education). Greyson John Tempel, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management). Natalee Skylar Thomas, a Bachelor of Music (performance). Jacob Charles Thorell, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business. Harley Torres, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (studio). Luis Fernando Torres-Duarte, a Bachelor of Science in physics. Misael Trejo, a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership. Matthew S. Tucker, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications. Tanner Joseph Unrein, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology and a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging. Hector Joel Vazquez, a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing. Jared Michael Vonfeldt, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Aaron Joseph Voss, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. Chase Michael Wagner, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business. Jacob Ryan Waldman, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking). Brianna Leigh Walter, a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders. Aislinn Walters, a Bachelor of Music (performance) and a Bachelor of Music (music education). Joseph Martin Walters, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management). Alexis Kay Wasinger, a Bachelor of Arts in communication (public relations and advertising). Colton Kristopher Waters, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Leslie Watson, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology. Kenneth Jerome Wells, a Master of Professional Studies (cyber security). Austin James Werth, a Bachelor of Science in biology (pre-occupational therapy). Braiden Joseph Werth, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions). Lidia K. Werth, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (studio). Blaine Thomas Wertz, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions). Madison Kay Wiesner, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Emma Jolene Williams, an Associate of General Studies (psychological). Trevor Michael Williams, a Master of Science in geosciences (geology). Jordan Nicole Wilson, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Madison Dawn Wolf, a Master of Business Administration (health care management). Treavor M. Wright, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Peng Zhang, a Master of Professional Studies (Web and mobile applications). Teng Zhang, a Master of Science in communication. Colton Allen Zink, a Bachelor of Science in biology (natural resources).

Victoria: Tanner Joseph Hobbs, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management). Kathleen Frances Huser, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Maegan Marie Karlin, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Jacy Lee Littrell, a Master of Science in Education (transition to teaching). Clayton James Roth, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

GOVE

Gove: Taylor Lynn Tustin, a Bachelor of Science in athletic training.

Grinnell: Tenille Janae Tholen, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology.

Quinter: Joshua Jordan Albin, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. Kayla Jean Bell, a Bachelor of Science in early childhood unified education. Caitlyn Dawn Blackwill, an Associate of General Studies (agricultural). Taya Thornburg, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

GRAHAM

Bogue: Bailey C. Jones, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Hill City: Emily Renee Brack, a Bachelor of General Studies (health sciences). Chris L. Gansel, a Bachelor of General Studies (math).

LOGAN

Oakely: Tori Lee Ryburn, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Laura C. Abell, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Jason Michael Berkgren, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business. Nathan Oliver Janzen, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (sport management). Bryant Allen Lawson, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (animal science). Kaelyn Jade Van Eaton, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business. Winona (67764): Lakyn Alison Mackley, an Education Specialist in school psychology.

NESS

Ness City: Pedro A. Flores, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Danielle Renae Foos, a Bachelor of Arts in communication. Jacob Stanton Hoss, a Bachelor of Science in geosciences (geology). Tandy R. Kraft, an Associate of General Studies (general business).

NORTON

Almena: Makayla D. Smith, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.

Norton: Lane Bigge, a Bachelor of Science in mathematics (teaching) and a Bachelor of Science in secondary education. Garret Francis Otter, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business. Jerry Wayne Tolle, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

OSBORNE

Alton: Debra L. McReynolds, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Downs: Kendra Kay Brummer, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.

Natoma: Callie Jo Dunlap, a Bachelor of Arts in communication (organizational). Cody Lee Dunlap, a Master of Science in education administration.

Osborne: Ashlyn Thibault, an Education Specialist in school psychology.

PHILLIPS

Glade: Kollette Danielle Keeten, a Bachelor of Fine Arts in art (graphic design). Erika K. Norris, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Kirwin: Alis K. Hadley, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.

Logan: Dillon J. Schmidt, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (health promotion).

Phillipsburg: Isaac Aaron Coomes, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. Lindsey L. Johnson, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Kaitlynn Dee Kester, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

RAWLINS

Atwood: Scott Robert Austin, a Master of Science in Education (transition to teaching). Michael Eugene Capo, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (sport management).

Ludell: Erika Renee Diederich, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

McDonald: Anna-Lura Elizabeth Frisbie, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting (public).

ROOKS

Plainville: Rebecca Marie Barnett, a Bachelor of Science in geosciences (geology). Robert Ryan Hageman, a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Master of Science in Education (transition to teaching). Kelly Lynn Hrabe, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Mallory Sue McQueen, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Chase Roger Meitler, a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing. Reisa Nicole Rudman, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Alexis Schaben, a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders.

Stockton: Nancy Jean Sterling, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Zurich: Adrienne Joy Holmes, a Bachelor of Science in secondary education.

RUSH

Bison: Hannah Elizabeth Cornwell, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology and a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging.

La Crosse: Amanda Leann Beard, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence). Jamie Marie Deuel, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Vanessa Elvera Payne, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Beth Ashley Renfrow, an Associate of General Studies (education). Clinton Sherwood Renfrow, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies(education).

Timken: Cassidy Ann Pechanec, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Shawna Rae Serpan, a Bachelor of Science in biology (education).

RUSSELL

Bunker Hill: Jordan Tawn Moubry, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.

Russell: Bailey A. Dollison, a Bachelor of Arts in sociology. Sarah Andrea Eiden, a Master of Science in counseling (clinical mental health). Bernadette Mary Franks, a Bachelor of Science in sociology. Olivia Johanna Hamilton, an Associate of General Studies (biological). Roy K. Koech, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Bobbi Joann Radke, an Associate of General Studies (biological). Devin Thomas, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management).

Waldo: Rachel Renee Lund, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

SHERMAN

Goodland: Brook Evan Bahe, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance. Alinexis Castillo-Lozano, a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting (public). Michael Wesley Collett, a Master of Science in education administration. Jesse McCallister Cooper, a Bachelor of Arts in communication (organizational). Garth Otis Helton, a Master of Science in health and human performance. Shayley N. Miller, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound). Garrett Allen Nemechek, a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing. Alaina Marie Smith, a Bachelor of General Studies (general business). Raquel Tomsic, a Bachelor of Science in biology (education). John Zimmer, an Associate of Applied Science in applied technology (industrial).

SMITH

Gaylord: Nicholas Joseph Lehmkuhl, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management).

Smith Center: Cheyanne N. Hileman, an Associate of Science in radiologic technology and a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging. Ashley Rose Johnson, a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance (banking). Nicholas Aaron Johnson, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (industrial). Lance John McDowell, a Bachelor of General Studies (education).

THOMAS

Brewster: Layton Wayne Werth, a Bachelor of Science in agriculture (agronomy).

Colby: Sara Ann Ball, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence). Hunter D. Butts, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business. Dylan William Dumler, a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (human resource). Aaron Russell Faber, a Bachelor of Business Administration in international business and economics. Ian Nicholas Koerperich, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management). Zita Ann Mead, a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Keegan Joe Morgan, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business. Rachel Grace Unruh, a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing. Brook Ziegelmeier, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (recreation).

Gem: Jay Thomas Ziegelmeier, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.

TREGO

WaKeeney: Larissa Antionette Howard, a Bachelor of Science in geosciences (geology).

WALLACE

Sharon Springs: Annabelle Lee Seader, a Bachelor of Social Work.

Wallace: Chad J. Martinek, a Bachelor of Science in technology studies (construction management). Rylea Kay Rains, a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership.