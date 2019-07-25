Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office

The general rule under Army Regulation 608-99, “Family Support, Child Custody and Paternity,” is that soldiers must provide financial support to their family members when there is a written financial support agreement, a court order for financial support or a geographic separation between the soldier and family members.

In the absence of a court order or written support agreement, a soldier must pay an amount equal to his or her authorized Basic Allowance for Housing II with dependents. While a commander cannot withhold money from a soldier’s pay or initiate an involuntary allotment, a commander can lawfully order the soldier to comply with the requirements of AR 608-99 to provide support to entitled family members. A commander may take appropriate disciplinary action against a soldier who fails to comply with this lawful, general regulation. The “BAH II-WITH” schedules are posted on the Defense Finance and Accounting Service website at www.dfas.mil.

If there is no written support agreement or no court order with a support provision, a soldier must provide financial support to all geographically separated family members in accordance with the following support provisions of the regulation. A soldier’s obligation to provide financial support to family members under the regulation is not contingent upon the soldier’s entitlement to or actual receipt of any form of BAH. The BAH is used as the benchmark to determine the support amount. For soldiers with family members not residing in the same household, the regulation provides that each family member receive a pro-rata (proportional) share of the soldier’s authorized BAH II-WITH. A legal assistance attorney should be consulted for advice based on the specific facts of each case.

Here are some commonly asked questions:

What if I question paternity?

Without a birth certificate or court order identifying a soldier as the father of a child, a male soldier has no legal obligation under the regulation to provide financial support to a child alleged to have been born to him and the child’s mother out of wedlock. Nor is a soldier required to provide support for a stepchild, unless ordered to do so by court order.

What if my family members reside in on-post family housing?

While a soldier’s family members are residing in government family housing, the soldier is not required to provide additional financial support. When the supported family members move out of government family housing, the soldier must provide support in the amount of the BAH II-WITH applicable to his or her specific situation.

What if we are a dual military family?

If the soldier’s spouse is an active-duty military member, the soldier is not required to provide support to that spouse, unless there is a written support agreement or court order directing such support. The regulation addresses a number of specific situations involving other family members who may reside with one or another of the parents in government or non-government housing. A legal assistance attorney should be consulted for advice based on the specific facts of each case.

What is the required form and timing of payments?

Unless specifically directed in a court order or written support agreement, a soldier’s support obligation beginning or ending on other than the first day of the month will be calculated for that month based on a pro-rata daily share. Family support payments may be made by cash, check, money order, EFT, voluntary or involuntary allotment, garnishment or income assignment. Personal delivery to the party entitled to payment is due no later than the first day of each month following the month in which support is initially owed. Mailed payments must be deposited into the U.S. mail with first class postage affixed and addressed to the party entitled to receive support payments no later than the first day of each month following the month in which support is initially owed.

Can payment for housing be used as support?

Only one form of in-kind payment can be substituted for monetary payment. Payment of non-government family housing expenses (rent, taxes, property insurance, mortgage, and essential utilities such as gas, electricity and water) may qualify as support payments while family members actually reside in such housing. However, if a soldier elects this form of support and the housing payment is more than the BAH II-WITH amount, the soldier may not take a credit and reduce future payments. If the housing payment is less than the BAH II-WITH amount, the soldier must provide the difference as cash support to family members.

Can a commander order a soldier to pay back payments?

A soldier who falls behind in family support payments violates the regulation. While a commander cannot order a soldier to pay arrearages, a soldier can voluntarily agree to do so. A commander can punish a soldier for his/her conduct based on the failure to provide financial support when due as required by the regulation.

Can I be released from this obligation?

A battalion commander can release a soldier from the support requirements of the regulation only under certain specified circumstances.

What is the punishment for noncompliance?

AR 608-99 is a lawful general regulation. Violations of the financial support requirements of paragraph 2-5 or the child custody provisions of paragraph 2-11 may be charged as violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 92. These and other provisions of the regulation may also be the subject of lawful orders issued by commissioned or noncommissioned officers. Failure to obey such orders may be charged as violations of UCMJ, Articles 90, 91 or 92.

For more information about obligations to support family members as required by AR 608-99, call the Legal Assistance Office at 684-4944 and schedule an appointment with a legal assistance attorney.