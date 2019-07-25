1. 2019 Ulster Talent Show: 7 p.m. July 25, Stringer Fine Arts Center, HCC campus, Hutchinson. Hosted by Ulster Project of Greater Hutchinson and Portadown, Northern Ireland. Come and see the talents of each teen. There will be dancing, singing, and even some talents which may surprise you. There is no admission charge for the show but donations will be gratefully accepted.

2. "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner": 7:30 p.m. July 25, Stage 9, 9 S Main St, Hutchinson. Stage 9’s second regional premiere is a Todd Kreidler’s expert rendering of the classic film "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner" for the stage. Matt and Christina Drayton live a modern, white upper-class life in 1960s San Francisco. But their comfortable life is muddled when daughter Joey returns home with John Prentice, a black physician whom she has known for ten days and intends to marry. Performances run July 25-28 and Aug. 1-4. Tickets at the door or stage9hutch.com

3. Bikes & Brews: 6 p.m. July 25, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main Street, Hutchinson. Salt City Brewing Company, in partnership with Midwest Masters Cycling Team, will host three cycling groups. The groups, of varying ability levels, will meet and depart from the brewery at 6 p.m. and return for $1 off pints. Duration and distance will vary by ability group and available daylight.