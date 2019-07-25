White footprints on carpet and the sound of whirring box fans Wednesday morning served as clues to what was cracking at South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, 206 E. Avenue E.

Hundreds of eggs and bucket-sized bags of flour produced over 750 pounds of dry noodles in advance of the church’s chicken and noodle food booth at the Kansas State Fair.

The key ingredient was volunteers.

They started churning out noodles on Saturday, resumed Monday, and finished Wednesday. Sunday and Tuesday were intentional days off to allow noodles to dry.

Husband and wife Gary and Patricia Kerwood began making noodles for the church's booth in 1963. On Wednesday, they stood on either side of a pizza dough machine that emitting flattened stretches of dough to be sliced horizontally by a crew wielding pizza cutters. Next, the dough was fed into noodle-slicing machines.

Also working in the kitchen where white flour had attached itself to shirts and pants and where shoe soles picked up white prints, was Phoebe Welty. Her three grandchildren, Lanae Welty, 12, Isaac Welty, 10, and Evan Welty, 6, all had jobs, too.

They love to come and help, Phoebe Welty said. “They learn how to work. Of course, these kids are farm kids, so they know how to work,” she said.

Jerry Wray, mixing the dough, is another veteran of the annual project. His daughter, Jodi Miller, of Overland Park, and her sons, Jackson Miller, 11, and Jarrett Miller, 10, pitched in.

Scheduling time to get back to Hutchinson during the State Fair — Sept. 6 through Sept. 15 this year — gets harder as the boys get older, Jodi Miller said.

But months before the noodle-making, Jarrett starts asking about it, she said.

This will mark the 72nd year for South Hutchinson United Methodist Church’s chicken and noodle booth. It occupies a corner inside Cottonwood Court, and while it serves beef, meatloaf, and vegetables, too, it is mostly known for its chicken and noodles and an assortment of pies.

Cindy Jacques is the buyer of ingredients for the food booth, and “she looks for deals everywhere,” said Pastor Claire Gager.

The eggs alone constitute a major buy because the church needs 36 eggs per batch and volunteers turned out about 74 batches over the three days of noodle-making.

Much of the equipment, including long tables on which the 12-inch-long noodles dry and the box fans positioned at the end of each table, are used only for this project, Gager said.

In the "used-to” catalog of memories, church members used to cut the dough with a knife to create noodles, and then later, turned a noodle-slicing machine crank by hand. Also, church members used to pluck chickens under a tent behind the food booth on the fairgrounds. “Glad I wasn’t pastor then,” Gager said.

The dry noodles are bagged in pillowcases turned inside out and secured at the top. They are stored in an upstairs room at the church, continuing to dry until the fair.

Many volunteers who helped make noodles will help serve them at the booth. The church needs about 10 volunteers per shift and there are three shifts a day during the fair. Separate from the shifts, people help cook and bake pies — about 50 to 60 pies each morning — during the fair.

Income from the chicken and noodle booth supplements the church’s budget. “We wouldn’t be existing,” said Gager, without the fair booth income. The church also allocates some proceeds to support missions.

Noodles left over are used in a monthly soup supper. Also, dry noodles are frozen for next year’s fair.

Gager didn’t realize she was allergic to wheat flour until she experienced her first noodle-making year. Now, she wears a protective mask during the event.

The allergy will prevent her from eating the dish that is synonymous with the church for fair-goers.

“I actually eat the beef,” she said.