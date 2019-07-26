Name, age, hometown: Abby McConville, 16, Portadown
What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? Everything is so big
What do you do for fun at home? Hang out with friends
Who is your favorite musician or band? Mumford and Sons
What is your favorite food? Pasta
What are you most looking forward to during the project? Making new friends
What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? We don’t have leprechauns
What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat
Name, age, hometown: Sadye Patterson, 15, Hutchinson
What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? She told me about how much smaller everything is in Ireland
What do you do for fun at home? Hang out with friends
Who is your favorite musician or band? Lizzo
What is your favorite food? Grapes
What are you most looking forward to during the project? Making new memories
What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? It is very flat in Kansas
What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat