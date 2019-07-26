Double fatality motorcycle crash found on N.W. US-75

TOPEKA — A double fatality motorcycle crash went undiscovered for about 42 hours before a search party consisting of relatives and friends of those involved came upon the scene about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

A Kansas Highway Patrol accident report said Kenneth G. Barsch, 59, of Topeka, and his passenger, Kimberly A. Hollis, 49, of Topeka, were killed in an accident that occurred about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of N.W. US-75 highway.

Barsch had been riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on US-75 when it left the roadway on its east side for an unknown reason, the accident report said.

The motorcycle went into "a very steep, deep ditch" just south of Soldier Creek, said Lt. Bryce Whelpley of the highway patrol.

Barsch was subsequently reported missing. He had last been seen about 1 a.m. Wednesday riding away from a bar in North Topeka. Tuesday was his birthday.

Barsch was wearing a helmet while Hollis was not, the accident report said.